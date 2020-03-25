DAX Extends Gains On US Stimulus Package Hopes

The focus will now shift to German IFO Survey for March. The sentiment data is not expected to be pretty, as business confidence collapses; the very measures that governments are implementing to protect the public from the killer virus results in demand for goods and services evaporating. The preliminary reading last week showed a big decline to 87.7 from 96, the revised number could show another drop.

Levels to watch

The Dax has jumped 1.8% on the open and is trading at 9910. On the 4 hour chart, it broke above its 50 sma yesterday and has made an attempt on 100 sma at 9971. A move above tis level could see more bulls jump in.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 9971 (100 sma) prior to 9995 (today’s high so far) prior to 10965 (high 11th March).

Support can be seen at 9541 (today’s low) prior to 8870 (50 sma) and 7970 (low 19th March).