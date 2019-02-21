Daily Brexit update volatility and uncertainty

"Uncertainty is the only certainty"

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2019 11:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: Volatility and uncertainty

“Uncertainty is the only certainty”, wrote University of Philadelphia Professor John Allen Paulos, who probably didn’t know he was coining a phrase for our times, let alone Brexit. But the statement is one of the few points that sustains from one week to the next. Currently, perhaps we could even adapt it to “…is volatility”, with sterling, increasingly erratic, though ironically still fairly rangebound, as hopes of a breakthrough surface and then sink, rinse and repeat, seemingly ad infinitum. The pound against the dollar was down 12 pips at $1.3036 by late afternoon, having been 0.3% higher a few hours before. The updraft was in response to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond’s optimistic comment that a reformulated deal could be ready for Parliament to vote on as early as next week, perhaps on 27th February, the date on which Prime Minister Theresa May has promised MPs (another) meaningful vote. The UK’s top economic official was somewhat contradicting Downing Street though. With an ostensibly non-Brexit related EU Summit taking place in the Middle East right now, No. 10 has been keen to downplay the possibility of a breakthrough there. Still, Hammond characterised talks with top EU officials as “constructive," noting that some guarantees were being discussed to make clear the Irish border backstop could only be a "temporary arrangement". Reports that a government source poured more cold water on the possibility of a deal were enough to end sterling’s downdraft eventually. The rate is now on its way back to recently re-established $1.3009 support.


Related tags: Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.