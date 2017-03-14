crude slumps as fears intensify over us supply surplus 2688922017

After a significant drop last week, oil prices tried to stabilise themselves at the start of this week as both contracts ended Monday’s session slightly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2017 12:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After a significant drop last week, oil prices tried to stabilise themselves at the start of this week as both contracts ended Monday’s session slightly higher. Among other things, short-covering was the reason behind the slightly firmer oil prices then. Brent and WTI started Tuesday’s session on the front foot. However, they turned lower again by mid-morning before going into a mini free fall by midday. The latest drop was apparently in response to the OPEC’s monthly oil report. While the OPEC acknowledged that compliance with the supply adjustments by OPEC and some non-OPEC producers supported prices and it raised its global oil demand forecast for 2017, it also raised its estimates for oil production from outside of the cartel. In the US, shale producers have ramped up drilling activity and increased oil output in response to higher prices. This has put serious question marks over the OPEC’s attempts to balance the oil market.

As a result of the recent sharp falls, WTI oil is finding itself below the technically-important 200-day moving average again. While this is normally a bearish indication, crude oil has a tendency to trap momentum-chasing traders before moving in the opposite direction. Indeed, the last couple of times that WTI moved below the 200-day moving average, in August and November, it bounced back very strongly. On both occasions, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator had moved to around the 30 level, which is deemed by many as the ‘oversold’ threshold. WTI is finding itself in pretty much the same situation now. Thus, if recent history is anything to go by, we may see oil prices rise from here. So far however we haven’t seen any distinct bullish indications, but we are anticipating it.

For WTI to turn bullish it will need to break above some resistance levels now. Monday’s high at $48.65, for example, is such a level since it is located above the 200-day moving average. If oil were to get there, it may trigger a short-covering response from the bearish camp. That being said, the buyers would do very well to push the price of WTI back towards the old key support level of $50.80, which may turn into resistance upon re-test. Further resistance is seen at $52.50, the last support level pre breakdown.

For now though, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. If WTI continues to hold below Monday’s low at $47.95 then the next bearish objective would be at $47.20, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

17.03.14 WTI

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC trading Brent EIA Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.