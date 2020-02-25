Continued Coronavirus Uncertainty Drags Dax Lower

The problem is that it is very difficult to gauge the potential economic impact of coronavirus right now, given that it is impossible to tell whether this will be a prolonged outbreak pandemic or whether authorities will manage to contain it. The one thing markets hate is uncertainty, the inability to draw a line under an event or issue. So far, traders can’t draw that line so the uncertainty could continue to chip away at sentiment pulling stocks lower.

Levels to watch

The Dax is extending yesterday’s 4% selloff with additional losses of 0.8%. The Dax has fallen through its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart with bears firmly in control.

It is currently testing support at 12878, the day’s low. A break through here will open the door to 12868 (low 31st Oct) prior to 200 sma at 12832.

On the flipside resistance can be seen at 13132 (daily high) prior to 13400 (50 sma).