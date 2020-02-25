Continued Coronavirus Uncertainty Drags Dax Lower

Dax to test 200 moving average?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 25, 2020 10:05 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite advancing on the open, the Dax was unable to maintain any positivity and dropped back into negative territory. Whilst today’s losses are minimal compared to yesterday’s 4% bloodbath, at 0.8% they are still significant.

Coronavirus fears still dominate with the number of cases in Italy increasing fast. At least 283 cases in Italy are confirmed and 5 deaths. Another 5 countries in Europe confirmed an increase in cases. Whilst the WHO aren’t declaring a pandemic, the broad sensation in the market is that we are on the cusp of one.

No end in sight
Whilst markets in Asia have been trending lower over recent weeks, US and Dax were trading at record highs just last week. Between yesterday and today traders are starting to price in a direct hit to the eurozone economy. Traders are no longer viewing this as solely an Asia issue and are attempting to gauge the impact that the virus outbreak could have economies is Europe. 

The problem is that it is very difficult to gauge the potential economic impact of coronavirus right now, given that it is impossible to tell whether this will be a prolonged outbreak pandemic or whether authorities will manage to contain it. The one thing markets hate is uncertainty, the inability to draw a line under an event or issue. So far, traders can’t draw that line so the uncertainty could continue to chip away at sentiment pulling stocks lower.

Levels to watch
The Dax is extending yesterday’s 4% selloff with additional losses of 0.8%. The Dax has fallen through its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart with bears firmly in control.
It is currently testing support at 12878, the day’s low. A break through here will open the door to 12868 (low 31st Oct) prior to 200 sma at 12832. 
On the flipside resistance can be seen at 13132 (daily high) prior to 13400 (50 sma).

Related tags: Germany 40 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.