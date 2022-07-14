Bitcoin - signs of resilience emerge

Overnight signs of resilience have emerged that indicate Bitcoin may be closer to a bottom than some may think.

July 14, 2022 5:36 PM

Overnight signs of resilience have emerged that indicate Bitcoin may be closer to a bottom than some may think.

Last month, the release of higher-than-expected U.S inflation numbers on June the 10th, provided the catalyst for Bitcoin to break below important support at $30,000 and then for Bitcoin to break its post-Terra crash $25,401 low.

The hot inflation number was also the catalyst for the Federal Reserve’s 75bp jumbo rate hike that followed on June the 16th. Two days later Bitcoin printed a fresh cycle low at $17,592.

Overnight U.S inflation once again came in hotter higher than expected. Headline inflation rose to 9.1%, while the run rate of core inflation re-accelerated to 5.9%, above the 5.7% expected.

The shockingly high inflation numbers postpone expectations for a dovish Fed pivot and have again raised the prospect of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

In months gone past, this combination would have been enough to see Bitcoin fall into an abyss.

However, after initially falling 3% to a low of $18,905, Bitcoin closed 4.7% higher overnight at $20,230. An unexpected sign of strength and decoupling from the equity market.

Looking at what might be behind Bitcoins’ overnight resilience and whether it is sustainable, it is possible that Bitcoin has taken encouragement from a further flattening of the interest rate curve.

Although front-end yields rose overnight to reflect the possibility of a 100bp hike at the next FOMC meeting on July the 28th, the market now has interest rate cuts priced from February 2023. Lower rates provide support for speculative assets such as Bitcoin. 

What do the charts say?

Technically Bitcoin remains in a downtrend. The rally from the $17,592 low of mid-June to the recent $22,401 high appears to be countertrend which suggests that a retest and break of the $17,592 low is likely.

However, if Bitcoin can break its trend of lower lows and lower highs and retake last week’s $22,401 high it would provide the basis for a stronger rally, initially back towards $28,000.  

Bitcoin Daily Chart 14th of July

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 14th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

O

Related tags: Bitcoin USD BTC/USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.