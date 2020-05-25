Bayer Watch 63E

Bayer, the pharmaceutical group, is nearing deals to resolve 50,000 to 85,000 of 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over the use of its Roundup weedkiller

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2020 1:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bayer: Watch 63E

Bayer, the pharmaceutical group, is nearing deals to resolve 50,000 to 85,000 of 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over the use of its Roundup weedkiller, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlements still need approval from the company’s supervisory board, in June. 

Chris Loder, a U.S.-based spokesman for Bayer said “As we have said previously, the company will consider a resolution if it is financially reasonable and provides a process to resolve potential future litigation.”

From a technical perspective, the stock price has landed on a support at 55.3E (Lower Bollinger band + 50DMA) and is posting a rebound. The bullish gap opened above the 20DMA is a positive signal. However, the stock price remains stuck in trading range on a short term basis between 55.3E and 63E.

A breakout confirmation of 63E would confirm the bullish outlook with 68E as target.

Alternatively, a push below 55.3E would reinstate a bearish bias towards 50E.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis trading Germany

Latest market news

View more
Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
Today 06:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
Today 03:45 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises boosted by the Fed's outlook
Today 01:18 PM
AUD/USD forecast boosted ahead of US CPI amid technical breakout
Today 01:13 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Bracing for US CPI Volatility
Today 11:20 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.