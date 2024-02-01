AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts

A rebound in US equities sparked by renewed earnings optimism and continued declines in US bond yields acted to snuff out a potential downside break in AUD/USD, sending the pair sharply higher over the course of North American trade.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 10:44 AM
aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD looked like it may breakdown on Thursday before a rally in US stocks and bonds saved the day
  • The bullish hammer candle on the daily chart suggests AUD/USD may see some upside near-term
  • AUD/USD looks to be forming a head and shoulders pattern longer-term

A rebound in US equities sparked by renewed earnings optimism and continued declines in US bond yields acted to snuff out a potential downside break in AUD/USD on Thursday, sending the pair sharply higher over the course of North American trade.

Risk-positive environment saves the day for AUD/USD

With the Magnificent 7 rallying hard into earnings from Apple, Meta Platforms and Amazon after the closing bell, with all except the former duly delivering on those bullish expectations, it was a positive risk environment during the session, seeing the AUD/USD rebound sharply after a brief dip below .6520. Concerns about the health of regional US banks saw traders add to Fed easing bets with around six rate cuts priced in again, weighing on US two-year yields and yield spreads with other major currencies, including the AUD.

You can see the net impact on the daily chart below, with the bullish hammer candle signaling AUD/USD may return to top of its trading range around .6610, should it be able to clear resistance at the 200-day moving average. However, given its prior track from above that level, a topside break appears unlikely near-term in the absence of a major positive catalyst.

ausbiz 6 AUD daily

AUD/USD still looks a sell-on-rallies prospect

Despite the latest rebound, it’s not difficult to spot the potential head and shoulder pattern on the AUD/USD daily chart, with a push towards .6610 providing an opportunity for bears to establish short positions – with a stop above for protection – targeting another potential push back to .6520. If that were to take place, plenty of traders will be eyeing off a more comprehensive downside break targeting the prior cycle lows below .6300.

Near-term, the January US nonfarm payrolls report looms as a key volatility event. However, unless there’s a big shift in the unemployment rate or average hourly earnings, the underlying message that labour market conditions are cooling rather than collapsing should keep market moves relative muted, if realised.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD AUD USD FX Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Today 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Today 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Today 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Today 10:37 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      aus_08
      AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2023 04:07 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 24, 2023 02:20 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.