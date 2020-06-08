AstraZeneca eyes merger with Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group, has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences regarding a potential merger, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 1:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AstraZeneca eyes merger with Gilead Sciences - the stock is under pressure

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group, has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences regarding a potential merger, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
The merger of the two groups would create a giant with a market capitalization of $230 billion.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said the group did not comment on rumors or assumptions. Gilead did not wish to comment.

Gilead is particularly active in the treatment of HIV with its drug Biktarvy, which had sales of $1.69 billion in the first quarter.

AstraZeneca also has Tagrisso, a treatment for lung cancer, which generated $982 million in sales in the first three months of the year.

From a chartist's point of view, AstraZeneca escaped from a short term bullish channel and entered into a consolidation move. The daily Relative strength Index (RSI, 14) fell below 50% and is capped by a declining trend line. Bollinger bands are widening. 

As long as 8811p is resistance, a decline towards 8046p and 7685p is likely. Alternatively, a push above 8811p would reinstate a bullish bias with 9600p as target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Today 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Today 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.