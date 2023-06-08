FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?

The FTSE 100 has underperformed in 2023. We take a look at why and examine whether UK stocks are undervalued.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 9, 2023 1:02 AM
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • FTSE 100 has underperformed compared to indices in Europe and the US in 2023
  • Comes after the index outperformed in 2022 by avoiding the market rout
  • Lack of technology exposure means it has missed out on the boom this year
  • FTSE 100 is cheap and trading at a large discount to its historic average
  • Could continue to underperform unless attention turns to recession or we see a revival in global economic growth
  • But downside risks attached to the FTSE 100 are limited
  • Banks and oil giants among the cheapest stocks in the FTSE 100 at present

 

How has the FTSE 100 performed in 2023?

Stock markets have gained ground in 2023, but the FTSE 100 – which tracks the top 100 largest UK-listed companies – has significantly underperformed after rising less than 1% year-to-date.

That compares to much stronger gains seen elsewhere. In Europe, the STOXX 600 has risen 6% and Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 have risen at an even faster rate, while over the Atlantic we have seen the S&P 500 rally over 11% while the Nasdaq 100 has led the pack after soaring over 31%.

The FTSE 100 has underperformed indices in Europe and the US in 2023

 

Why is the FTSE 100 underperforming?

The underperformance of the FTSE 100 this year comes after UK blue-chip stocks proved far more resilient during the rout we saw in global markets in 2022. As the pandemic-fuelled boom in value unravelled across Europe and the US last year, with indices falling between 10% to 33%, the FTSE 100 held up much better an eked out a 0.9% rise. That was the result of the sharp drop in the pound providing a tailwind for the index’s many exporters and a more robust performance from its many non-cyclical constituents.

The tables have turned this year. Many of the stocks that took a battering in 2022 in the US and Europe have rebounded this year and fuelled stronger gains outside the UK. The UK index has also suffered because it lacks the array of tech stocks that have fuelled the rally over in the US, where indices have recently hit fresh 2023-highs. Tech stocks make up just 1% of the FTSE 100, which is more geared toward stocks in the financial, commodity, healthcare and industrial goods and services sectors.

UK stocks may have also lagged as the country is having a tougher time bringing down inflation and has grown at a slower rate than countries on the continent and in the US since the pandemic.

 

Is the FTSE 100 cheap?

UK stocks are certainly cheap compared to counterparts over the Channel and the Atlantic whether you look at the trailing or forward price-to-earnings ratio. It trades at a PE ratio of below 11.0x on both counts, lower than its European counterparts and around half of what we are seeing over in the US.

Below is a table outlining the price-to-earnings ratios of major European and US indices based on earnings over the past 12 months and forward earnings estimates:

Index

Trailing P/E Ratio

Forward P/E Ratio

FTSE 100

10.8x

10.4x

Euro STOXX 600

13.5x

12.6x

Euro STOXX 50

12.6x

12.0x

CAC 40

12.4x

12.4x

DAX

13.0x

10.8x

Dow Jones Industrial Average

19.5x

16.8x

S&P 500

20.4x

18.5x

Nasdaq 100

31.5x

25.8x

(Source: Bloomberg, as of 08/06/2023)

The FTSE 100 is also trading at a huge discount compared to its historic average considering the index has traded at an average trailing PE ratio of 14.9x over the last five years and 16.3x over the past decade. European indices are also trading at a discount, but a smaller one than what the UK is experiencing, while US indices are all trading above their 10-year average.

Currently, brokers have Buy ratings on 51 of the stocks in the FTSE 100 and Hold on 48, with just 1 Sell on ABRDN. That suggests analysts see limited downside potential from the index and suggests there is upside to the current outlook.

Still, it may prove difficult for the FTSE 100 to outperform in the current environment. The defensive nature of the index may reap rewards if the market’s minds shift from concerns over rising interest rates and inflation to worrying over a recession, while a revival in economic growth would also bode well.

Lacking that, the FTSE 100 is likely to keep underperforming. However, last year also showed us that the FTSE 100 can hold up well during tougher times relative to other indices, suggesting downside potential is restricted despite the uncertain economic outlook.

 

FTSE 100 analysis: Winners and losers of 2023

Here is a table outlining the best and worst performers in terms of share price movement in the FTSE 100 since the start of 2023 to June 8:

Top 10 winners in 2023

% Gain

Top 10 losers in 2023

% Loss

3i Group

49.3%

Ocado

-43.5%

Rolls Royce

48.8%

Fresnillo

-24.9%

Flutter Entertainment

34.5%

Anglo American

-24.4%

BT Group

28.5%

BAT

-22.4%

Centrica

26.7%

Glencore

-19.5%

Melrose

26.4%

Johnson Matthey

-17.4%

B&M

25.7%

Imperial Brands

-17.3%

Rentokil

24.4%

British Land

-13.9%

Whitbread

24.0%

Pearson

-13.5%

IAG

23.0%

ConvaTec

-13.3%

 

FTSE 100 analysis: What are the cheapest UK stocks?

There are some big names going cheap in the FTSE 100 when we look at data from Bloomberg. There are two standout sectors – banks and oil – with Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Standard Chartered, HSBC, BP and Shell all boasting lowly valuations of below 7.0x in terms of blended-forward PE ratio.

Below is a table outlining the top 10 cheapest and most expensive FTSE 100 stocks based on their blended-forward price-to-earnings ratio, using data from Bloomberg. As expected, we can see some correlation with performance as many of the worst performers are among the cheapest while some of the best performers look pricey:

Top 10 cheapest FTSE 100 stocks

BF PE Ratio

Top 10 expensive FTSE 100 stocks

BF PE Ratio

Barclays

4.6x

Flutter Entertainment

32.5x

NatWest

5.5x

Halma

30.2x

Imperial Brands

5.8x

United Utilities

30.1x

Lloyds

6.0x

Severn Trent

29.4x

BP

6.0x

Melrose Industries

28.2x

Standard Chartered

6.1x

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

27.5x

HSBC

6.3x

Rentokil

26.8x

Shell

6.4x

Sage Group

26.1x

3I Group

6.5x

Experian

24.9x

IAG

6.5x

Croda International

24.2x

(Source: Bloomberg, as of 08/06/2023)

 

How to trade the FTSE 100

You can trade the FTSE 100 through the UK 100 with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘UK 100’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks FTSE 100 UK 100 Trade Ideas Financial market insight

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.