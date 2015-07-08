are chinese stocks due a rebound 1669682015

The sell-off in Chinese stocks in recent weeks makes the volatility in European and US indices look like a walk in the park. For example, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2015 9:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The sell-off in Chinese stocks in recent weeks makes the volatility in European and US indices look like a walk in the park. For example, the volatility in the Dax rose to a high of 35 last week, ahead of the Greek referendum. In contrast, volatility in the Shanghai Composite index was double that, peaking at 70 earlier this week.

Chinese volatility at extreme levels:

To put this into some context, the Vix index, which measures volatility in the S&P 500 spiked briefly to 90 on the back of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the near collapse of the Western financial system. China is still growing at 7% per annum and there have been no events comparable to the 2008 credit crunch, so what is going on?

The volatility in the Shanghai Composite is close to its highest ever level. The last time Chinese equity vol was at this level was back in 2008, as you can see in the chart below. Back then, when volatility spiked to 77.5 it corresponded with the bottom of the market. While history does not always repeat itself, we would be very wary of further declines in Chinese stocks after this sharp sell-off, and they could be due a rebound.

Typically when volatility spikes it does not stay at elevated levels for long since bargain hunters come back into the market, supporting prices and precipitating a rebound. The Shanghai Composite is a different beast from the S&P 500 and European indices for a couple of reasons: 1, it is mostly traded by retail traders (other indices are dominated by institutional investors), and 2, it is immature compared to other markets and thus does not walk to the beat of the same drum as the S&P 500, the FTSE 100, Dax etc, however we believe that it will be tough for volatility to stay this elevated for such a long time.

Since volatility and price tend to have a negative correlation, if volatility in the Shanghai Composite retreats in the coming days then we could see price embark on a recovery period.

The technical view:

A recovery in Chinese stocks also corresponds with some technical indicators. The Shanghai Composite is testing a critical level of support – the 200-day sma. If the market respects this level then it could limit further downside for Chinese shares, at least in the short term.

The Shanghai Composite has retraced more than 50% of its rally over the past 12 months in less than a month, which equates to a drop of 1,671 points. In the event of a recovery in Chinese shares then key resistance levels to watch out for include:

  • 38.2% retracement of the rally from July 14 – June 15 at 3,986.
  • 100-day sma at 4,094.

Of course, the index could sell off even further, though we think this is unlikely in the short-term due to fundamental (PBOC intervention) and technical (200-day sma support and vol levels) factors. If we do see a further sell off then 3,250 comes into view as key support, which is the 61.8% retracement of the same rally.

Takeaway:

  • Volatility in the Shanghai Composite has surged to its highest level since 2008, and is currently above 70.
  • Typically when volatility jumps to extreme levels it can mark the bottom of the market.
  • Thus, if volatility retreats then we could see Chinese stocks pick up.
  • The Shanghai composite is also testing a critical level of support, the 200-day sma, if this holds then we may see a rebound in the short term.

 

Figure 1:

Shanghai Composite: price (yellow) and volatility (white)

chart - city 1

Source: FOREX.com, Data: Bloomberg

Figure 2:

Shanghai composite with key support levels marked

city2

Source: FOREX.com, Data: Bloomberg

Related tags: China Stocks Technical Analysis Vix Volatility

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.