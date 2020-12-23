Alibaba (9988.HK) slumped on the monopoly investigation
Alibaba (9988), a tech giant, is under an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices by the State Administration for Market Regulation. The share prices of Alibaba opened 3% lower and drifted lower during the trading session.
From a technical point of view, the technical outlook of the stock turned to bearish after breaking below the rising trend line. In addition, the RSI indicated a bearish divergence signal. Currently, the prices also formed a lower top and a lower bottom and also broke below the declining triangle. All of the above technical events would suggest the bearish outlook.
Bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$265, while support levels would be located at HK$205 and HK$185.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
From a technical point of view, the technical outlook of the stock turned to bearish after breaking below the rising trend line. In addition, the RSI indicated a bearish divergence signal. Currently, the prices also formed a lower top and a lower bottom and also broke below the declining triangle. All of the above technical events would suggest the bearish outlook.
Bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$265, while support levels would be located at HK$205 and HK$185.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:45 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
January 24, 2024 05:41 AM