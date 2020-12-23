Alibaba slumped on the monopoly investigation

Alibaba (9988), a tech giant, is under an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 24, 2020 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Alibaba (9988.HK) slumped on the monopoly investigation

Alibaba (9988), a tech giant, is under an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices by the State Administration for Market Regulation. The share prices of Alibaba opened 3% lower and drifted lower during the trading session.

From a technical point of view, the technical outlook of the stock turned to bearish after breaking below the rising trend line. In addition, the RSI indicated a bearish divergence signal. Currently, the prices also formed a lower top and a lower bottom and also broke below the declining triangle. All of the above technical events would suggest the bearish outlook. 

Bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$265, while support levels would be located at HK$205 and HK$185.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Today 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.