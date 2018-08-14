



China: Retail sales, IP and fixed asset investment (Tuesday). Following a soft retails sales number in May (8.6%) retail sales bounced back in June. The rebound is expected to continue in July with the market looking for an increase of 9.2%, boosted by lower import duties on autos which came into effect July 1.





Japan: IP (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday).





U.S: Retail sales and IP (Wednesday). Forecasts for both seem a little on the low side, with markets expectations of 0.1% for retail sales and 0.3% for IP. Then follows housing starts and Philly Fed manufacturing (Thursday) and consumer sentiment (Friday). Keep in mind, housing starts fell 12.3% in June, and the market is looking for a strong bounce back of +7.4% in July.





Canada: CPI (Friday) expectations are for a subdued 0.1% mom increase in the headline number and 2.5% yoy.

Euro area: EA preliminary 2Q GDP, industrial production as well as the German ZEW business survey (Tuesday). Then follows region-wide balance of trade numbers (Thursday) and the final EA inflation numbers (Friday).





UK: Labour market data (Tuesday), PPI and CPI data (Wednesday) and then retail sales (Thursday) with the market looking for a rebound back to 0.2% this month after a fall of -0.5% in June.



: A quiet week after the excitement of last weeks RBNZ with PPI (Friday) the only data of note.