A review of the week past and the week ahead 2018 August 14th

What mattered last week:
Temporary easing of U.S.-China trade tension fears as Chinese foreign exchange reserves as well as Chinese exports and imports were better than expected in July.
Donald Trump announced the doubling of metal tariffs against Turkey. The latest instalment in the ongoing dispute between Turkey and the U.S. over the imprisonment of an American Pastor.

August 14, 2018 11:50 AM

What mattered last week:

  • Temporary easing of U.S.-China trade tension fears as Chinese foreign exchange reserves as well as Chinese exports and imports were better than expected in July.
  • Donald Trump announced the doubling of metal tariffs against Turkey. The latest instalment in the ongoing dispute between Turkey and the U.S. over the imprisonment of an American Pastor. 
  • In response, the Turkish lira fell by almost 20 per cent on Friday building on earlier losses for most of 2018, fuelled by concerns over economic mismanagement as well as intervention from President Erdogan on central bank policy decisions.
  • The EURUSD fell below the key 1.1500 support region, on reports that ECB officials are concerned about European Banks exposure to Turkey.
  • The U.S. imposed further restrictions on Russia in response to the chemical nerve-agent attack in the UK, which prompted a 5.5% rally in USD/RUB.
  • The RBNZ delivered a dovish surprise to the markets by pushing back the start of rate hikes from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020, citing weaker growth and declining business confidence.
  • A reliable dove in recent years, Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans made hawkish comments stating that the U.S. economy is performing “very well” and with inflation now back above 2%, raising interest rates to “somewhat restrictive” levels is appropriate.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence and wage price index (Wednesday). Then follows labour market data (Thursday). The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 5.4% aided by a 15,000 rise in jobs. We also have Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Phillip Lowe before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics (Friday).

Australian June half earnings continues with reports from six of the best performers of 2018, CSL, IAG, Wesfarmers, Cochlear, Woodside and ASX.

New Zealand: A quiet week after the excitement of last weeks RBNZ with PPI (Friday) the only data of note.

China: Retail sales, IP and fixed asset investment (Tuesday). Following a soft retails sales number in May (8.6%) retail sales bounced back in June. The rebound is expected to continue in July with the market looking for an increase of 9.2%, boosted by lower import duties on autos which came into effect July 1.

Japan: IP (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

U.S: Retail sales and IP (Wednesday). Forecasts for both seem a little on the low side, with markets expectations of 0.1% for retail sales and 0.3% for IP. Then follows housing starts and Philly Fed manufacturing (Thursday) and consumer sentiment (Friday). Keep in mind, housing starts fell 12.3% in June, and the market is looking for a strong bounce back of +7.4% in July.

Canada: CPI (Friday) expectations are for a subdued 0.1% mom increase in the headline number and 2.5% yoy.  
Euro area: EA preliminary 2Q GDP, industrial production as well as the German ZEW business survey (Tuesday). Then follows region-wide balance of trade numbers (Thursday) and the final EA inflation numbers (Friday). 

UK: Labour market data (Tuesday), PPI and CPI data (Wednesday) and then retail sales (Thursday) with the market looking for a rebound back to 0.2% this month after a fall of -0.5% in June.

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.