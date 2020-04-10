A Brutal Earning Season May Not Drive Stocks Lower

Earning will be bad - but will it matter?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 10, 2020 8:41 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Q1 earning season kicks off on 14th April and isn’t going to be pretty. Until now the impact of covid-19 on corporate top and bottom lines has been largely theoretical. This week that changes. Companies, straying with banks and health firms will reveal how the early weeks of the coronavirus shut down impacted their revenues, profits, workforce and customers and potentially how it has altered their outlook.

According to FactSet Wall Street analysts expect Q1 earnings to fall by -9.1% (bottom up estimate). This would be the largest year over year decline in earnings since Q1 2016 when earnings declined by 9.8% .


Source FactSet

We know its going to be bad, the big question is how bad and whether the market is able to look through these numbers?

Lack visibility
Q1 is just part of the evidence of the pain that coronavirus outbreak is inflicting. Forward guidance would be the other half of the equation. However, many companies are expected to withdraw guidance for the full year given that visibility is extremely limited. No-one knows how or when the coronavirus crisis will end. This makes any form of forecasting extremely challenging. 

Technical bull market despite shocking data
This week was a good week for US stocks the S&P rallied 12% in just 4 days, the index has now gained 27% from its low struck on 23rd March, putting it technically in a bull market. The market rallied on growing optimism that the coronavirus peak was nearing and on unprecedented central bank stimulus and government stimulus. The latest being a $2.3 trillion programme from the Fed to help small and medium sized businesses.

The same week economic news was shockingly awful as initially jobless claims increased by another 6.6 million, taking total job losses to over 10% of the US workforce from over a three-week period to 3rd April. The 6.6 million was an unprecedented number of job losses and the market barely flinched. More broadly markets have rebounded from the March low despite extremely poor economic data – pmi’s and non-farm payroll. 

Sign of things to come?
The market has been able to look through the horrifying figures on the assumption that once that once the lock down measures are eased in the US and across the globe, economic data will rebound. Fort his reason the central focus has not been economic data, but coronavirus statistics. The sooner the peak is reached, the sooner the number of deaths and infections ease, the sooner the lock down ends. A quick return to normality means a sharp rebound. The longer to lock down continues, the higher the chance of a more deeply entrenched downturn.

With this in mind there is a good chance that the markets will adopt a similar approach with earnings, particularly given the lack of forward guidance. Q1 numbers will be bad, but the focus is likely to remain on coronavirus statistics and the chances of a rebound later in the year.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

amazon_03
Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
    stocks_07
    Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
        stocks_09
        2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 01:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.