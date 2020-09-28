28 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they advanced further on Friday

September 28, 2020 5:51 PM
U.S Futures up - Watch UBER, FDX, CZR, DAL

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they advanced further on Friday. Investors are watching closely a potential Covid-19 stimulus package being discussed by the government and Democrat lawmakers.

Later today, the Dallas Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Outlook Index for September (9.5 expected).

European indices are on the upside even if virus cases are resurging in Europe.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Australian ASX.

WTI Crude Oil futures are facing a consolidation. Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he expects the recovery in global oil market to "take quite a while before the pre-crisis levels can be reached".

Gold lost ground on positive Chinese economic data as the U.S dollar consolidates before the first Biden-Trump scheduled tomorrow.

Gold fell 2.43 dollars (-0.13%) to 1859.16 dollars while the dollar index declined 0.38pt to 94.261.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Uber (UBER), the technology platform, is jumping before hours after regaining its London license. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Fedex (FDX), the package delivery service company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR), the gaming company, is in advanced talks to buy William Hill for 272 pence per share in cash, valuing the UK company at around 2.9 billion dollars. 

Delta Air Lines (DAL), an airline group, said it expects impairment charges before tax of between 2.0 billion and 2.5 billion dollars, as it has decided to retire its Boeing 717-200 aircraft and the reminder of its 767-300ER aircraft by December 2025 and its CRJ-200 aircraft by December 2023, earlier than previously scheduled.

American Airlines (AAL), an airline company, reported that it has secured term loan facility with US Treasury which permits it to borrow up to 5.48 billion dollars.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), the mining company, agreed to buy ArcelorMittal USA for 1.4 billion dollars.
