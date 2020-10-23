23 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain well directed after they closed higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2020 6:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch INTC, AXP, GILD, WFC, MAT, COF

The S&P 500 Futures remain well directed after they closed higher yesterday. While the political tug-of-war on the fiscal stimulus package continued, investors were encouraged by upbeat jobs and housing reports.

Later today, October Manufacturing PMI will be expected at 53.5 while October Services PMI will be expected at 54.6.

European indices are on the upside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September retail sales at +1.5% (vs +0.2% on month expected). Research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of October Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 54.4 (53.0 expected), for Germany at 58.0 (vs 55.0 expected), for France at 51.0 (vs 51.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 53.3 (vs 53.1 expected). Also, the preliminary readings of October Services PMI were published for the Eurozone at 46.2 (vs 47.0 expected), for Germany at 48.9 (vs 49.4 expected), for France at 46.5 (vs 47.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 52.3 (vs 53.9 expected).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national CPI was flat on year in September (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold remains firm while the U.S dollar consolidates on U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold rose 5.64 dollars (+0.3%) to 1909.74 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.16pt to 92.791.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, tanked after hours after reporting Data Center sales down 7% to 5.9 billion dollars, below estimates. The stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "neutral" at BofA.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

American Express (AXP), a globally integrated payments company, loses ground premarket after posting third quarter adjusted EPS below estimates.

Gilead Sciences (GILD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, popped in extended trading after the US FDA approved remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19.

Wells Fargo (WFC), a financial services company, is considering selling its asset management business, which may be valued at more than 3 billion dollars, reported Reuters.

Mattel (MAT), the toy maker, jumped in extended trading as quarterly earnings significantly beat estimates.

Capital One Financial (COF), a diversified banking services firm, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 5.05 dollars, exceeding forecasts, up from 3.32 dollars a year ago.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
February 14, 2025 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
February 14, 2025 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.