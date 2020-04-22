220420 US PreOpen

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they fell for a second session in a row yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2020 5:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures slightly rising, watch NFLX, FB, T, TXN

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they fell for a second session in a row yesterday, as sentiment was still impacted by the dim economic outlook reflected by plunging oil prices.

European indices are posting a tentative rebound. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released March CPI at +1.5% on year, as expected. The European Commission will release the eurozone's April Consumer Confidence Index (-20.0 expected).

Asian indices closed slightly on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the Australian economy is expected to contract by 10% over the first half of the year and jobless rate might reach 10% by June.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain under pressure and very volatile. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile built 13.2 million barrels for week ended April 17. Later today, The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release crude oil inventories data for last week.

On the forex front, the US dollar consolidates its gains against its main peers as oil prices somewhat stabilized. EUR/USD rose 21pips to 1.0879 and GBP/USD gained 81pips to 1.237. AUD/USD jumped 63pips to 0.6343, the Australian currency benefited from strong retail sales figures.

US Equity Snapshot


Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, reported first quarter EPS up to 1.57 dollar, missing estimates, from 0.76 dollar a year ago, on revenue up to of 5.8 billion dollars, better than expected, from 4.5 billion dollars last year. The company added a record 15.8 million net paid subscribers during the quarter but warned growth may be light in the third and fourth quarter.

Facebook (FB), the social network, disclosed a 5.7 billion dollar investment in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which houses the digital services of the Indian conglomerate.

AT&T (T), the communications company, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.84 dollar from 0.86 dollar a year earlier, in line with estimates. The company withdraws 2020 forecasts.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, revealed first quarter EPS down to 1.24 dollar, above forecasts, from 1.26 dollar a year ago on revenue down to 3.3 billion dollars, just ahead of estimates, from 3.6 billion dollars in the previous year.

United Airlines (UAL), an airline group, announced plans to raise more than 1 billion dollars by offering 39.25 million shares with an option for underwriters to acquire 3.93 million addition shares. The company said: "The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes."

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, jumped in extended trading after saying that daily active user increased 20% to 229 million during first quarter. For the period, the company posted an adjusted LPS of 0.08 dollar vs a LPS of 0.10 dollar a year ago, on revenue up to 462 million dollars from 320 million dollars in the prior year.

Macy's (M), a department store chain, is seeking to raise 5 billion dollars in debt to counter the coronavirus impacts, according to CNBC.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Today 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_03
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:42 AM
    aus_05
    Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:44 AM
      downtrend chart
      Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 06:14 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.