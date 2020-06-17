170620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they advanced further yesterday, as investors were encouraged by upbeat retail sales.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2020 5:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures green again, watch ORCL, AMZN, GRPN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they advanced further yesterday, as investors were encouraged by upbeat retail sales readings and a news report of a potential one-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan by the government. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee: "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

Later today, the U.S. Federal Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee. The U.S. Commerce Department will report May housing starts (1.10 million units expected) and building permits (1.25 million units expected). 

European markets are searching for a trend after a positive opening. The European Commission has posted final readings of May CPI at +0.1% on year (vs +0.3% in April). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released May CPI at +0.5% on year, as expected.

Asian indices closed on a mixed mood. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports decline 28.3% on year in May (-26.1% expected) and imports sank 26.2% (-20.4% expected),

WTI Crude Oil Futures are under pressure. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile rose 3.9M barrels for week ended June 12. International Energy Agency projected that global oil demand would bounce by 5.7M b/d to 97.4M b/d in 2021.

Gold consolidates as the US dollar gains ground on strong US retail sales. 

Gold fell 7.28 dollars (-0.42%) to 1719.26 dollars. 

EUR/USD declined 17pips to 1.1247 while GBP/USD fell 11pips to 1.2562.

 

US Equity Snapshot
 

Oracle (ORCL), an information technology and software company, dropped in extended trading after posting worse than expected fourth quarter sales of 10.4 billion dollars, down from 11.1 billion dollars a year earlier. Adjusted EPS increased to 1.20 dollar from 1.16 dollar a year ago, exceeding estimates.

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, was rated "buy" in a new coverage at Needham.

Groupon (GRPN), the mobile and online marketplace, unveiled first quarter adjusted LPS of 1.63 dollar vs an EPS of 0.58 dollar a year earlier. Sales fell 35% to 374.2 million dollars. Those figures beat estimates, sending the shares higher after hours. The company said it is "encouraged by recent performance trends that indicate our business is recovering more quickly than we expected."

H&R Block (HRB), a provider of tax return services, reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 3.01 dollars, better than expected, vs 4.39 dollars a year earlier. Sales fell to 1.81 billion dollars from 2.3 billion dollars a year ago.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), a leading global cruise company, tanked in extended trading after announcing "an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between August 1 and September 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands."

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.