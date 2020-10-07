U.S Futures gaining ground - Watch LEVI, TSLA, UAL

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they ended in negative territory yesterday., adding: "that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business." Thereafter, the market erased earlier gains and took a nosedive about an hour before the close.Later today, theEuropean indices are consolidating.Asian indices closed on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei which ended slightly in the red.WTI Crude Oil futures are facing a consolidation.slightly raised 2021 crude oil production forecast to 11.09M b/d from 11.08M b/d, while

Gold slightly rebounds after hitting a one-week low as U.S dollar remains firms on U.S stimulus delay.



Gold rose 7.89 dollars (+0.42%) to 1886.07.



The dollar index gained 0.06pt to 93.747.

(LEVI), a designer and seller of a variety of clothing products, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.08 dollar, beating estimates, down from 0.31 dollar a year earlier, on net sales of 1.1 billion dollars, better than expected, down from 1.4 billion dollars a year earlier.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, is in talks with mining company BHP on a nickel-supply deal, according to Bloomberg.(UAL) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.(GPS), an apparel retailer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Barclays.(FL), a global athletic footwear and apparel retailer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Barclays.