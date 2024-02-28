WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80

WTI crude oil has managed to rise mostly as a function of short covering. And whilst it looks set to make a break for $80, a fresh catalyst may be required before we should expect runaway gains.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
I posted an article titled “crude oil looks stretched at its cycle lows” following the close on February 5th, so I’m glad to see it has since risen close to 9% since it was published. Yet there has been some choppy price action over the past 10 trading days as it has effectively bounced between its 200-day EMA and the January high.

This has made crude oil ideal for range-trading, although I do see the potential for at least a run above the January highs and for it to tag $80.

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (Daily chart):

20240228wtidaily

Price action does appear to be placing the Jan high / 2023 open zone under pressure for a potential breakout.

 

  • WTI crude has just posted its two best days over the past 11, heading into resistance
  • The 200-day average has provided dynamic support multiple times during the past two weeks
  • Bullish momentum on the 1-hour timeframe appears to be strong heading into the highs
  • Large speculators and managed funds have continued to trim shorts and recently increased longs

 

However, also take note that daily trading volumes are falling and a bearish RSI (2) divergence if forming, so a breakout and move to $80 might even be a ‘last hurrah’ before price revert back to within the current range. Also note that the rise in recent weeks has mostly been a function of short covering.

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis and market positioning (weekly chart):

20240228wtiweekly

What makes me reserved regarding the potential for runaway gains is that the weekly chart is making hard work of developing a bullish trend. And without a fresh catalyst following a 16% rally from the December lows, perhaps it may struggle to make a break and hold above $80. But that doesn’t mean it can’t give it a good go with a shakeout around these cycle highs first.

 

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (1-hour chart):

20240228wtiH1

A strong rally has formed on the 1-hour chart for WTI crude oil. Prices tested the January high on Tuesday on headlines that OPEC+ were considering extending their oil output cut which prompted concerns of tighter supply.

 

Prices have since retreated from Tuesday’s high, so we’re looking for evidence of a swing low above the $78 handle / weekly R1 pivot point at $78.18. Bulls could seek dips around or above this potential support zone in anticipation of a break higher and target the resistance zone which includes the weekly R2 pivot, $80 handle and Q2 open.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM
S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
Yesterday 01:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
Yesterday 01:31 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:00 AM
    aus_03
    AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:45 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:31 PM
        germany_09
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.