Centamin 2021 preview: Where next for the Centamin share price?

Gold prices have surged higher in 2022, but will miner Centamin be able to fully capitalise as it strives to ramp-up production and cut costs this year?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 11:17 AM
Gold nuggets
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Centamin release 2021 earnings?

Centamin is scheduled to publish full year 2021 earnings on the morning of Wednesday March 16 at 0700 GMT. A conference call will follow at 0930 GMT.

 

Centamin 2021 earnings preview

Centamin has already revealed gold production declined to 415,370 ounces of gold in 2021 from 452,320 ounces in 2020. That was the midpoint of its annual target of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces.

The miner sold 407,252 ounces of gold in the year at an average price of $1,797 per ounce compared to 468,681 ounces in 2020, when average prices were $1,766. Having been unable to fully capitalise on higher prices, revenue in the year fell to $733 million from $828.7 million in 2020 and came in just shy of analyst expectations.

Plus, costs increased at a faster rate than gold prices last year amid the inflationary environment, as its all-in sustaining cash costs soared to $1,211 from $1,036 the year before, causing its margin to contract. That will contribute to lower earnings this year with analysts forecasting that pretax profit will drop to $213.8 million from $315.0 million the year before, while EPS is expected to fall to 10 cents from 13.5 cents.

The outlook for 2022 suggests Centamin could return to growth this year. The miner has already said it plans to produce 430,000 to 460,000 ounces and gold prices have risen sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine as investors flock to safe haven assets amid the uncertain geopolitical situation, with the metal now trading at around $1,965, having briefly surpassed $2,000 an ounce last week. Notably, Centamin does not have any hedging in place, meaning it is fully exposed to the spot market.

That offers an opportunity for profits to rebound in 2022, although the big question is how well Centamin can control costs this year after warnings its all-in sustaining cash cost will rise to the region of $1,275 to $1,425 per ounce. The wide range means the overall average cost this year will go a long way in deciding what sort of margin Centamin can deliver. Analysts currently believe revenue will rise around 9.6% in 2022 but are expecting earnings to drop for a second consecutive year with the consensus pointing to a 9.4% drop in pretax profit.

Centamin has said its capital expenditure budget has been cut to $215 million for 2022 from the $233 million spent in 2021. Of that, around $25 million will be spent on exploration work that will primarily entail completing the pre-feasibility study for the Doropo project in the Ivory Coast in the second half of 2022, drilling the adjacent ABC project, and starting exploration in the Egyptian Eastern Desert. The company has zero debt and ended 2021 with $257 million in cash and equivalents. The dividend for 2021 is expected to remain flat from the 9.0 cent payout made in 2020.

In December, Centamin delivered the largest increase in its gold reserves in 10 years after adding 1.1 million ounces of mineral reserves at its core Sukari gold mine in Egypt. The mine can continue for at least another 12 years and is the key to Centamin’s ambition to get annual production up to 500,000 ounces a year from Sukari alone within the next 10 years. Centamin plans to continue drilling Sukari in 2022 as it sees more upside for the project and is set to release a study looking at the potential to expand the underground aspect of the mine in the second half of this year. It has also said it is striving to cut annual costs at the project by $150 million by 2024, having raised this from an original target of $100 million late last year.

If all goes to plan, Centamin has said it aims to produce 450,000 to 475,000 ounces in 2023 at a significantly lower all-in-sustaining cash cost of $975 to $1,200 and then 450,000 to 500,000 ounces in 2024 at a cost of $900 to $1,175 per ounce.

Notably, the company plans to hold a virtual investor presentation on March 23, when it will provide more insight into its plans to improve its key Sukari gold mine and how it intends to unlock the ‘embedded growth opportunities’ within the business.

 

Where next for the CEY share price?

Centamin shares have been gradually climbing higher during the last three months and have tracked a rise in gold prices to climb almost 25% since the middle of December. The stock hit an eight-month high of 111p last week before hitting a ceiling and attracting sellers back into the market.

The current uptrend remains intact despite the rally coming to a stall over the last week. The RSI remains in bullish territory and is reinforced by the fact trading volumes have been on the rise over the past month. The 50-day sma has also recently moved back above the 100-day sma to provide a further bullish signal, although a recovery back above the 200-day sma would be a stronger signal.

Recaputing the eight-month high of 111p is the initial upside target. Beyond there, shares can eye the 117.3p that proved a level of resistance on several occasions last April and June before it can bring 123p into the crosshairs.

However, we could see the stock slide as low as 94p, in-line with the 50-day and 100-say smas, while keeping the current uptrend alive. We could see shares swiftly fall below the 90p mark should the uptrend be broken and start to reverse.

The Centamin share price have trended higher in 2022

 

How to trade the Centamin share price

You can trade Centamin shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Centamin’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Earnings Earnings season Gold Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 18, 2024 02:00 AM
      japan_05
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
        stocks_05
        Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 11, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.