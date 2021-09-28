Whats driving GBP and where is it headed

Panic at the pumps is causing prices to rise and even causing some stations to close

September 28, 2021 1:11 PM

What’s “driving” GBP and where is it headed?

Growth in the UK seems to have moved into the slow lane as gasoline shortages and lack of truck drivers are causing the GBP to crash.  The panic at the pump is causing prices to rise and even causing some stations to close, as their wells to run dry.  BP has also said that they may temporarily close petrol stations due to the lack of truck drivers.  (See my colleague Tony Sycamore recap of the fuel panic here.)  The fear and uncertainty is hitting the currency markets and causing the Pound to move lower.


Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


On a weekly timeframe, GBP/USD has moved to its lowest level since January.  Price has stalled just above horizontal support from the highs of December 2019,  near 1.35149.  There is a band of support below, which extends down to 1.3483.  However, if price breaks below, it can run to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 low to the February high near 1.3159.  The 200-week Moving Average also crosses near that level at 1.3157. 

20210928gbpusdweeklyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On the Daily timeframe, GBP/USD has broken down from a symmetrical triangle and is nearing the previously mentioned support on the weekly timeframe.  Resistance above is at the September 22nd lows of 1.3609 and then the upward sloping trendline of the symmetrical triangle near 1.3650.  Above there, today’s highs provide the next resistance level at 1.3717.

20210928gbpusddailyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US Dollar isn’t the only currency that the Pound has sold off against.  EUR/GBP put in a high on April 26th near 0.8719 and has been moving lower since then in an orderly channel.  Yesterday, EUR/GBP closed mid-range ion the channel and below the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.8541.  However, with today’s selloff in the Pound, EUR/GBP moved aggressively higher, above the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel and is testing the 200-Day Moving Average at 0.8647.  Above there, horizontal resistance is at 0.8670 and then the April 26th highs at 0.8719. Intraday support is at the September 22nd highs of 0.8613, ahead of yesterday’s highs and the top, downward trendline of the channel near 0.8579 and then the 50-Day Moving average at 08541.

20210928eurgbpdailyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If the fears continue that there will be a continued shortage of gasoline at the pumps and gas companies continue to have a shortage of truck drivers, the Pound may continue to fall.  However, if the supply chain loosens and gas beings moving again or if inflation fears from the rising costs of oil overtake the fear of lack of supply, GBP could reverse and head higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex GBP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Fed rates outlook resumes control, eyes on payrolls, ISM services
Today 02:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
Today 07:23 AM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Yesterday 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 30, 2024 01:00 PM
      Forex trading
      The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 30, 2024 06:11 AM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY forecast: Yen grinds lower into intervention territory
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 29, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.