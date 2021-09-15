What is the most expensive stock in the world

When we talk about expensive shares, it’s names like Amazon, Apple and Tesla that are often thrown around. However, the most highly priced shares in the world might just surprise you! Take a look at the most expensive shares per region.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
September 15, 2021 6:07 AM
Market chart showing uptrend
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

What is the most expensive stock in the world?

The most expensive stock in the world is Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A shares, which have been trading at over $400,000 since April 2021. The company also ranks among the most highly-valued companies in the world, with a market capitalisation of over $632 billion.

Berkshire was originally conceived as a textile company but was latterly bought by CEO Warren Buffett to be a holding company for his investments. Buffett is known as the Oracle of Omaha, due to his reputation of being one of the most successful investors in the world. Berkshire Hathaway owns firms such as FlightSafety International, NetJets, Fruit of the Loom, GEICO, Helzberg Diamonds, Lubrizol, Dairy Queen, and BNSF. Meanwhile it holds minority stakes well-known brands like Apple, American Express Coca-Cola, and Wells Fargo.

Berkshire Hathaway shares are so expensive because they have never undergone a stock split. When companies split their stock, they increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the price of each share, usually to make them more accessible to investors. However, Buffett is against the idea of short-term traders thinking they can speculate on the stock, so has decided to keep the price high to deter speculators.

Learn more about what a stock split is

Instead, Berkshire Hathaway issued Class B shares, which trade at a much more reasonable price of around $279.04 at the time of writing.

What is the most expensive US stock?

Berkshire Hathaway is the most expensive stock in the US, but as we’ve already taken a look at Berkshire, let’s look at the second most expensive stock in the US, which is NVR. The homebuilder and mortgage banking company has a current share price of $5,095.00, at the time of writing.

Despite the high share price, NVR ranks pretty low in terms of market capitalisation. The company is valued at $18.16 billion – which doesn’t even rank it in the top 400 US stocks by market cap. So why is it so expensive? Well, like Berkshire, NVR has never split its stock. It’s likely this is also part of a plan to keep speculators at bay, providing stability to the share price.

What is the most expensive UK stock?

The most expensive UK stock is Personal Assets Trust, whose shares currently trade at around £490 each. The company is an investment trust that runs portfolios for private investors with global interests. The reason the company’s shares trade so high are that – according to PAT’s earnings report - it’s the company’s policy to ‘to ensure that its shares always trade at close to net asset value through a combination of share buybacks…and the issue of new or Treasury shares’.

You might’ve been expecting shares on the FTSE 100 to outrank a FTSE 250 firm, but even the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 100 might surprise you. For example, despite being the most highly-capitalised company on the London Stock Exchange, AstraZeneca (AZN) shares fall short to Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) – trading at £81.33 compared to SPX’s £162.60 share price.

What is the most expensive European stock?

The most expensive European stock is Tatra Banka, which trades at around €19,700 ($23,246) per share. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG, more commonly known as Lindt, is the second most expensive European stock. Its shares currently trade at approximately CHF 10,600 ($11,498).

Want to start trading top stocks?

You can trade stocks with City Index with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to find your first opportunity.

  1. Open a City Index account, or practise trading in a risk-free demo
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trading


Related tags: Equities FTSE 100 Stocks Insights

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA extends last week's gain ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:15 PM
GBP/USD forecast supported ahead of key US data – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:30 PM
Oil, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Futures traders reduce yen speculation after BOJ intervention: COT report
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD: Cracks in Australia’s business outlook are starting to show
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: New Zealand economic downturn worsening ahead of key RBNZ inflation survey
Today 12:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    stocks_05
    Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
        stocks_04
        Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 4, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.