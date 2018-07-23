Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 23 Jul to 27 Jul 2018

S&P 500 – A potential major cyclical top in the making













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2790

Pivot (key support): 2763

Resistances: 2840 & 2877/80

Next support: 2710/2690

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had shaped a pull-back of 0.8% from its 18 Jul 2018 U.S. session high of 2816 to test the intermediate support at 2790 as per highlighted in our previous weekly outlook.

No major changes on its technical elements as we still view the on-going up move from its 03 Apr 2018 low of 2552 as the potential tail-end of the melt-up phase in place since Feb 2016 low. Thereafter, a potential cycle top shall form to kick start at least a multi-month corrective decline in the first step (likely to be in a greater magnitude of the recent Jan/Feb 2018 sell-off of 11%).

The key medium-term pivotal support remains at 2763 (11 Jul 2018 swing low & close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 28 Jun 2018 low to 18 Jul 2018 high of 2816) for a potential residual push up to target the resistance of 2840 with a maximum limit set at 2877/80 (the upper limit of the medium-term bearish “Ascending Wedge” in place since 03Apr 2018 low & a Fibonacci projection cluster).

However, a break below 2763 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the “Ascending Wedge” support at 2730/10.

Nikkei 225 – Range bound between 23020 & 22200









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 23020 & 24200

Supports: 22200, 21460 & 21100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Late last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged a retreat right below the predefined 23020 upper limit of the medium-term neutrality range as it printed

No change, maintain neutrality stance between 23020 and 22200. Only a break below 22200 reinstates the bears for a potential downleg to target the supports of 21460 follow by 21100 next (the lower boundary of the major ascending channel from Jun 2016 low.

On the flip side, a daily close above 23020 opens up scope for an impulsive upleg to target the next resistance at 24200 (the medium-term swing high of 23 Jan 2018, a 27-year high).

Hang Seng – 28000 remains the key support to watch







