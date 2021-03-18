VIDEO WTI crude oil down for 5th consecutive day

WTI Crude Oil is down over 5% today alone and down over 7% for the week. With an increase in supply from the EIA numbers on Wednesday and fears that Europe is now entering a 3rd wave of the coronavirus, which would slow demand, it’s no surprise that price has pulled back a bit.
On the daily timeframe, as long as the price of WTI crude oil stays above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs near 55, it is still considered bullish. However, if coronavirus variants begin raging outside of Europe, watch for price to move lower as fears of lower demand may sweep through the market.
Learn more about oil trading opportunities.
Latest market news
Yesterday 12:30 PM
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
December 30, 2024 07:00 AM
December 30, 2024 01:30 AM