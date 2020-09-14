﻿

VIDEO Oracle Confirms TikTok Talks

On Monday morning, Oracle stock was halted pending a statement while Reuters reported that Oracle could ally with TikTok through a deal structured as a partnership.

Financial Analyst
September 14, 2020 4:09 PM
Circuit board
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
