VIDEO Nasdaq 100 Bloodbath

Today will be a key decision moment for the global stock markets as we are approaching the end of a dreaded month of May with worrying signs for the bulls.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2019 6:49 AM
Right now, major U.S. stock indices futures have dropped by 0.9% to 1.10%. This bloodbath has led the higher beta Nasdaq 100 futures to test a key level at 7140 which is also the 200-day moving average.
