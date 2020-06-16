VIDEO IEA Forecasts Faster Oil Demand Recovery Than Expected

International Energy Agency said in its monthly Oil Market Report that Oil demand in 2020 is expected to fall by 8.1 mb/d, the largest in history, before recovering by 5.7 mb/d in 2021.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2020 2:37 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
International Energy Agency said in its monthly Oil Market Report that Oil demand in 2020 is expected to fall by 8.1 mb/d, the largest in history, before recovering by 5.7 mb/d in 2021.
Related tags: Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Today 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 24, 2024 09:55 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 18, 2024 01:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.