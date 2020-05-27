VIDEO Dow Seen Trading Higher Ahead of the Beige Book

With just under one-hour left until the release of the Fed's Beige Book, American Futures remain well directed as they are boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 2:25 PM
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
With just under one-hour left until the release of the Fed's Beige Book, American Futures remain well directed as they are boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world.
Related tags: Equities SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Yesterday 01:24 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.