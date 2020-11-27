Vaccine Doubts Hit Sentiment

Oil prices are declining on Friday in quiet trade amid concerns over oversupply and doubts over a vaccine to end the covid pandemic. Despite falling for a second straight session both Brent and WTI are on track to book gains in the region of 6% across the week.Meanwhile, the risk off mood wasn’t helping gold, which continues to struggle for direction just north of $1800.

FTSE Chart

After the FTSE’s strong run up at the start of the month on vaccine news, the rally has been consolidating in the horizontal channel of 6515 and 6325. The price is currently find support on the lower ban of the channel. A break through 6325 could open the door to a deeper selloff towards horizontal support at 6120 and then near 6000, the confluence of the 50,100 & 200 day moving average.

Should support at 6325 hold then the FTSE could make another push towards 6500.