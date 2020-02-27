US virus case rattles markets

European markets are set for another day of losses after the first case of the coronavirus was reported in the US

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 27, 2020 4:58 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets are set for another day of losses after the first case of the coronavirus was reported in the US. A news conference by President Trump late yesterday did little to assuage investors’ nerves; instead US stock futures are dropping this morning, pointing to a lower open on Wall Street later in the day.

Yesterday was the first day that the number of new cases outside of China exceeded those in China adding fuel to concerns about the effect of the virus on other economies. In London the most exposed stocks remain airlines, holiday companies, miners and oil producers. However, topping the lineup of FTSE losers is WPP which shed 15.6% after it reported a slowdown in revenue in the last quarter of 2019. The world’s largest advertising company also warned that it did not expect 2020 to provide better results after it lost some of its major clients. 

Providing some counterbalance to the sliding index were Hikma Pharmaceutical and British American Tobacco, both reporting increases in revenues. BAT surprised investors with better-than-expected full-year profit generated from traditional tobacco sales and higher pricing. Hikma also threw in a generous dividend increase following a 10% increase in operating profit. 

Brent crude continues to drop

Brent crude has been further eroded by the spread of the coronavirus and has slipped briefly below $52 overnight. It is currently bouncing in a channel between $52.6 and $52.84 with little to prop it up in terms of fundamental news. The OPEC Vienna meeting may offer some respite towards the end of next week but before then the pandemic is likely to push prices even lower.

Related tags: GBP Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.