US Stocks turn lower as crude tumbles

US equity markets opened firmer following yesterday’s rebound on Wall Street and in oil prices. However that didn’t last long as crude prices skidded in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2016 6:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US equity markets opened firmer following yesterday’s rebound on Wall Street and in oil prices. However that didn’t last long as crude prices skidded in reaction to the latest oil inventories data. Nevertheless, the major indices remain in close proximity to their previous multi-year or record highs. This is primarily due to falling government bond yields to repeated all-time lows, which continue to boost the appeal of higher-yield equity markets. In addition, Brexit hasn’t severally dented the appetite for global stocks, which is important to note. But the equity markets will probably need the slumping oil prices to turn back higher and climb above $50 again at some stage before we potentially see new highs for the likes of the S&P 500. I think it is just a matter of time before that happens. That being said, traders will need to proceed with extra care for now as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones test or approach the top of their two-year ranges.

Crude tumbles on lower-than-expected oil inventory draw

Last night, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a sharp draw of 6.7 million barrels in US crude oil inventories, which was the seventh consecutive decline. In addition, the API estimated that stocks of oil products fell sharply too with gasoline inventories dropping by a good 3.6 million and distillates by 2.3 million barrels. This had raised expectations that the official crude oil inventories data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) today would show a significantly larger decline than the 2.1 million draw expected. Well as it turned out, the EIA reported numbers that were basically below expectations on nearly all fronts, except production which showed a weekly decline of 2.25 per cent, the biggest since September 2013. The rest of the figures were poor relative to expectations: total US crude stocks fell by 2.2 million and Cushing stocks declined by 0.82 million, while gasoline inventories edged lower by 0.1 and distillates by 1.5 million.

Technical outlook: S&P 500

As crude oil tumbled, US stock indices struggled to regain their earlier momentum.  Still, the technicals paint a bullish picture. Take the S&P 500 as an example. As can be seen in the inset, the index formed a large bullish engulfing-like candle on the weekly time frame as traders shrugged off the Brexit vote last week. This looks like a v-shaped recovery on the main daily chart, which also shows a bullish engulfing candle off of the 50-day moving average. Together, these indications suggest that the index may soon climb outside of the bull flag, which is a continuation pattern. If confirmed by a decisive break above the pivotal 2100 level then it could be a matter of time before we see at least a test of the prior record high at the 2134/5 area.

At this stage, only a closing break below 2074 support, or the low from yesterday, would invalidate this short-term bullish outlook. The slightly longer term outlook would turn bearish upon a break below the 200-day average and support at 2025/6 area.

16.07.07 spx

Related tags: Oil SPX 500 SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
        Oil_rig
        Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 13, 2025 08:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.