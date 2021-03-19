US open yields ease stocks rise Nike misses

US futures point higher as yields ease back from yesterday's 14 month high. US - China relations set off to a frosty start and Nike misses on sales.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 19, 2021 8:51 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures +0.08% at 32911

S&P futures +0.2% 3923

Nasdaq  futures +0.3%% at 12780

In Europe

FTSE -1.1% at 6705

Dax -0.81% at 14721

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 3846

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks set for higher open as bond bears pause for breath

After a steep selloff particularly in tech stocks, US stocks are looking to open higher as bond yields eased down from 14 month high. However, the cyclical dominant Dow Jones is on course to end the week in positive territory.

There could be heightened volatility given quadruple witching expires at the end of the day.


Stocks in focus

Nike – trades -2.6% pre-market after releasing mixed results. Nike reported higher Q3 profits, although sales fell short of forecasts, dropping 10% YoY. Sales will be hit by ongoing congestion at ports in the US and amid ongoing store closures in Europe. However, Nike did see digital sales continue to pick up momentum. EPS 90c vs 76c on Revenue $10.36 billion versus $11.02 billion expected.

FedEx – trades 5% higher announcing that its quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and surging volume, boosted by the pandemic fueled rise in e-commerce deliveries during the holiday season.

Where next for Fedex share price?

After trending sharply lower through December and January, hitting a low of 235.00, FedEx has been crawling higher. 
Today’s 5% bounce on the open has seen the share price jump over its ascending trendline dating back to early January. It also trades well over its 20 & 50 sma. The 20 sma recently crossed above the 50 sma in a bullish signal.
Furthermore, the RSI is supportive of further gains. With this bullish break out, buyers could targe December’s high 300.00.
Immediate support is seen at 275.00 the ascending trendline resistance turned support, ahead of the 20 sma at 260.00.

 

US – China relations have a frosty start

The first face to face meeting a between President Biden and Chinese officials in Alaska set off on the wrong foot with the two sides hurling insults. Expectations were low for the meeting with China standing firm that issues in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are domestic affairs.

The tense tone to the talks helped send Chinese equities lower with A-shares index tanking 3%.

The two-day talks are set to conclude today.


BoJ

The BoJ famed for its decade long assert purchase programme hinted that it may be losing faith in its approach to avoid deflation. The BoJ abandoned its pledge to buy 60 trillion yen worth of bonds instead looking to other tools.

This was the final central bank meeting of the week which saw Fed and BoE stay pat on policy whilst Bank of Russia, Brazil and Turkey gave hawkish surprises.


FX – GBP/USD shrugs off record PSNB

FX markets are muted on Friday trading within familiar ranges. After a weaker start the US Dollar is creeping higher, even a treasury yields slip lower.

GBP/USD has given up earlier gains after public sector net borrowing came in at an eye opening £19.1 billion in February, the highest ever amount in February, but was still less than the £21 billion forecast. Elevated covid spending and falling tax receipts were to blame.

GBP/USD 0% at 1.3927

EUR/USD trades -0.1% at 1.1902


Oil extends losses for a fifth straight session

Oil is steadying after a 7% sell off in the previous session – the largest one day decline for the commodity since April. Concerns over rising covid cases in Europe and a renewed lockdown in France unnerved investors, despite falling covid cases in the US the world’s largest oil consumer. The stronger US Dollar added to oil’s woes. However, the price rebounded of the 50 sma and has retaken $60.00.

The Baker Hughes rig count is due later today.

US crude trades +0.3% at $60.25

Brent trades +0.3% at $63.29

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

17:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

Related tags: Crude Oil Forex Indices Oil Equities

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Yesterday 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Yesterday 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Yesterday 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Yesterday 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
May 23, 2024 11:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 23, 2024 07:59 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 23, 2024 05:42 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Rates and Inventories
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 21, 2024 02:21 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 19, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.