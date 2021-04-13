US open Futures point lower on JJ shock CPI in focus

The mood in the market has turned sour after J&J single shot covid vaccine is paused. CPI data up next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 13, 2021 9:22 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.35% at 33630

S&P futures -0.27% at 4117

Nasdaq futures -0.05% at 13814

In Europe

FTSE -0.2% at 6876

Dax +0.03% at 15231

Euro Stoxx  -0.03% at 3962

Learn more about trading indices

J&J vaccine use paused sending futures lower

US stocks are heading lower in risk off trade. The mood in the market turned negative following an announcement from both the FDA and the CDCP that they have recommended the pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine amid concerns over rare blood clots.

This news is a considerable set back for the US’s covid vaccine rollout. As a single shot vaccine, the J&J jab has the potential to speed up the vaccine programme significantly in the US, where all adults were expected to be eligible for a covid vaccine from next week. With the J&J jab now on hold, a deceleration in the programme is expected. This ultimately means that full scale reopening and normalistation of the economy could take longer.


All eyes on inflation data

Investors have been looking cautiously ahead to US CPI data due shortly. Expectations are for an increase of 0.5% MoM and 2.5% increase YoY, up from 1.7% in February.

The data come following PPI inflation figures at the end of last week which saw annual wholesale inflation jump at the largest clip in 9 ½ years. A stronger than forecast number could boost expectations of an earlier move by the Fed to tighten policy, even though the Fed has been clear than any rise in inflation is likely to be temporary


FX – EUR outperforms, GBP has worst week this year

The US Dollar is rising in risk off trade after the J&J covid vaccine announcement.

GBP/USD is under pressure following disappointing GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.4% in February a firm rebound from January’s -2.2% contraction, but still falling short of the 0.6% expected.

AUD/USD is lagging its peers after disappointing Chinese trade data. China reported a 30.6% rise in exports in March YoY, against expectations of a 35.5% increase. Imports rose by a more than expected 38.1% against a 23.3% annual rise expected. The softer data raised questions over momentum behind the Chinese economic recovery, hitting the Australian Dollar a China proxy.

GBP/USD  -0.15% at 1.3722

EUR/USD -0.17% at 1.1888


WTI crude oil pushes above $60.00 may not last

Oil prices are advancing for a second consecutive day clawing back some of last week’s 3.5% loss. Upbeat data from both China, along with tension in the Middle East are supporting oil prices.

Chinese crude oil imports jumped 21% in March, albeit from a low base the year before. The data suggests that refining operations and fuel demand ramped up amid the pandemic recovery.

The pick up in oil prices could be short lived following the J&J announcement. A slower vaccine rollout in the US  means a slower recovery.

Attention will now turn to crude oil inventories which are expected to drop again last week, marking the third week of declines. However, gasoline inventories are expected rise as lockdown restrictions tightened in Europe and parts of South America.

US crude trades +0.4% at $60.02

Brent trades +0.6% at $63.44

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

13:30 CPI

13:55 Redbook

21:30 API crude oil inventory


Related tags: Crude Oil Equities Indices Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
June 21, 2024 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
June 21, 2024 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
June 21, 2024 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude_oil_USD
Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
By:
David Scutt
June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 17, 2024 03:57 PM
      Oil_cans
      Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2024 03:32 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 12, 2024 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.