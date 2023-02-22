﻿

US Natural Gas at lowest level since August 2020

The price of Natural Gas has moved a long way in a short amount of time. But is it ready to reverse?

February 22, 2023 8:18 PM
road sign

The price of Natural Gas CFDs traded to their lowest level since August 2020 as price broke through 2.262 this week.  During the week of December 12th, 2022, price reached a high of 6.882.  Since then, NATGAS prices have fallen dramatically, dropping nine of the last 10 weeks prior. This week’s low, thus far, is 2.064. However, if price can close at or near 2.369 for the week, the weekly candle will have formed a hammer formation, indicating the possibility of a bounce.  In addition, notice that the RSI is in oversold territory at 29.05.  This also indicates that price may be oversold, and a bounce is ahead.  Price is approaching additional support levels from 2020.  The first level is horizontal support from July 2020 at 1.952. Below there, support crosses at the lows from June 2020 at 1.5828.

Weekly Natural Gas Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is Natural Gas and how do you trade it?

On a daily timeframe, it may be possible that a reversal has already begun.  On Wednesday, the price of NATGAS formed a bullish engulfing pattern.  In addition, notice the RSI on the daily timeframe is diverging with price.  That is to say that the RSI is moving higher while price has still be moving lower.  In addition, price has formed a descending wedge and today price broke above the top trendline of the wedge.  The target for the break of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement, or 2.642.  However, resistance is very near. The first level is the bottom of a series of days over the last 2 weeks near 2.426.  Above there, NATGAS can move to the highs of February 8th at 2.727, then the highs of January 24th at 3.480.

Daily Natural Gas Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade Natural Gas nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

The price of Natural Gas has moved a long way in a short amount of time. But is it ready to reverse?  Some of the technical indicators look like the commodity is oversold.  Perhaps a correction is ahead.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

--- Written by Joe Perry, Senior Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @JoeP_FOREXcom

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Natural Gas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:57 AM
GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
Today 05:24 AM
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:57 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:24 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:29 AM
        WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.