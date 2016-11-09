US election latest close race sends shivers through financial markets
Trump fear is starting to bite financial markets. As Donald Trump prospects start to brighten, the Mexican peso has nosedived, USDMXN is nearly 3% higher in the past hour, gold is also up nearly $20, and US stock futures have turned negative.