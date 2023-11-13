UL Solutions IPO: Everything you need to know about UL Solutions

na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 11:22 PM
Stock exchange building fascia
na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

What do we know about the UL Solutions IPO?

UL Solutions is expected to go public November of 2023 after publicly filing for an IPO in October. Based in Chicago, the safety testing and certification group is owned by the non-profit group UL Standards & Engagement.

UL Solutions has not determined the number of common A shares that will be available or the anticipated price range. We do know the shares will be available on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ULS.”

The firm aims to be one of the largest IPOs of the year, shooting for $1 billion raised and a post-IPO valuation between $5 and $10 billion, according to the Financial Times. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have been named as lead underwriters.

The IPO market looked to have a revival this fall with several industry leaders debuting after years of few to no IPOs due to market-wide economic uncertainty. However, those companies—ARM, Klaviyo, Instacart, and Birkenstock—have all since fallen below their offering prices. The poor performance of these companies has given other firms cold feet, such as CVC Capital Partners, which delayed its IPO for a second time this year.

Notably, UL Solutions intends to move forward despite the faltering market, pointing to the firm’s confidence in its business. It's true that the growing need to protect aging infrastructure and increased government regulation across North America is increasing business opportunities for UL Solutions.

Want to trade more IPOs? Visit our IPO trading page

How to trade the UL Solutions IPO

Once UL Solutions has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market. In the meantime, you can trade thousands of other shares with City Index by following these easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning trading platforms
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading shares in a risk-free demo account.

What does UL Solutions do?

UL Solutions is a Chicago-based safety science company that provides product testing and regulatory certifications for companies in the US and Canada. It is the oldest independent testing laboratory in the US and tests over 20 billion products annually.

As one of the largest North American companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector, UL Solutions tests both physical products and software in addition to advising on manufacturing and development processes. Typical projects of UL Solutions range from testing the SIM cards of mobile phones to advising operations on wind farm construction projects.

UL Solutions is one of just 21 companies approved by the US federal agency Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a nationally recognised testing laboratory. While safety certifications are not legally required in most industries, they are sought after because retailers may be wary of selling unregulated products, and nationally-recognised certifications can justify higher market prices.

In 2019 UL Solutions split from the two non-profit business units that make up the entire UL LLC: UL Research and UL Standards & Engagement. The move was viewed by some analysts as the first step towards going public, with CEO Jennifer Scanlon brought on to guide the for-profit business’s new direction.

UL Solutions not only tests products but directly develops many of the standards required for certification through the non-profit arms of its parent company, meaning it and its competitors are all testing for UL Solution standards. UL’s non-profit segments have developed over 1500 different safety standards approved for use in North America mostly for recycling systems, renewable energies, sustainable electronics, food and water products.

How much is UL Solutions worth?

UL Solutions does not have a public valuation, but inside sources report the company is targeting a valuation as high as $10 billion post-listing. The company has also discussed more conservative targets between $5 and $7 billion, according to those same sources.

Is UL Solutions profitable?

UL Solutions is a private company and does not voluntarily publish its financial reports. However, S&P Global recently published research stating the company’s annual revenue is more than $2.5 billion and an estimated EBITDA of $500 million.

Who are UL Solutions’s competitors?

UL Solutions competitors include global leaders like SGS Group, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, CSA Group and Intertek, many of which are publicly listed companies. It can be useful for investors to compare company performance against competing firms in the wider market. The market cap to annual revenue ratio of UL Solution’s competitors aligns with the company’s target post-IPO, roughly 2:1.

All of these competing firms are registered by OSHA as nationally recognised testing labs (NRTLs), either directly or through subsidiaries. Most of them are publicly listed on international exchanges, meaning UL Solutions will provide US-based investors an opportunity into the sector via the New York Stock Exchange.

Firm

Exchange & Ticker Symbol

Market cap (bn)

2022 annual revenue (bn)

Bureau Veritas

Euronext:BVI

10.06

5.65

Eurofins

Euronext:ERF

9.83

6.7

Intertek

LSE:ITRK

7.13

3.68

SGS Group

SIX:SGSN

14.60

6.50

UL Solutions

NYSE:ULS

TBA

TBA

 

Bureau Veritas is based in Paris and focuses on testing electronic devices concerned with interoperability, electrical safety and chemical testing.

The CSA Group is a private, Ontario-based testing, inspection and certification firm. Like UL, CSA develops standards mainly for electrical equipment and industrial machinery.

Eurofins subsidiary MET Laboratories Inc. provides testing and certifications for electrical products. Along with UL Solutions, MET Labs is one of the most prominent testing labs in the US. The company was acquired by Eurofins, a French testing and laboratory group, in January 2018.

Intertek is a multinational safety testing and certification group with over 1000 testing facilities. The business focuses on consumer goods and retail including batteries, accessories, apparel and chemicals as well as providing quality assurance to construction, healthcare, food and transportation sectors.

SGS North America is the American subsidiary of SGS Group—one of the largest certification and inspection companies in the world. Present in 130 countries, SGS Group is headquartered in Zurich.

A major difference between UL Solutions and these competitors is that UL develops North American safety standards it and its competitors test for. This gives UL Solutions a competitive advantage for prospective customers looking to receive US regulatory certification.

Who owns UL Solutions?

UL Solutions is owned by Underwriters Laboratories, UL LLC. The company was established in 1894 as Underwriters Laboratories. In 2022, UL LLC divided operations into three distinct entities, one of them being UL Solutions, its only for-profit segment. The other two business units are UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement—both non-profits.

UL Solutions executive team

  • Jennifer Scanlon - CEO
  • Linda Chapin – Executive VP & Chief HR Officer
  • John Genovesi – Executive VP & President, Software and Advisory
  • Lynn Hancock – Executive VP & Chief Transformation Officer
  • Jackie McLaughlin – Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer
  • Ryan Robinson – Executive VP & CFO
  • Gitte Schjøtz – Executive VP & Chief Science and Operations Officer
  • Alberto Uggetti – Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer
  • Weifang Zhou – Executive VP & President, TIC

UL Solutions board of directors

  • James M Shannon, Chairman
  • Frank J Coyne
  • James P Dollive
  • Marla C Gottschalk
  • Friedrich Hecker
  • Charles Hooper
  • Kevin Kennedy
  • Lisa M Lambert
  • Jennifer Scanlon
  • Sally Susman
  • Michael Thaman 
Related tags: Insights IPO Stocks US stocks

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil mean reversion kicks in, ASX for 7100? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Oil rally resumes, Nasdaq dips in quiet trade
Yesterday 07:26 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Tests 30+ Year Highs Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 04:05 PM
WTI analysis: Crude oil bounces off key support
Yesterday 03:45 PM
USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil and data for the US and China
Yesterday 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
Yesterday 02:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

gold_03
Gold analysis: Metal falls back as yields rebound
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 6, 2023 04:00 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The top 10 most traded currencies
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 3, 2023 02:00 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        CVC Capital Partners IPO: Everything you need to know about CVC Capital
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 1, 2023 08:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.