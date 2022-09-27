Two trades to watch: Gold, GBP/USD

Gold rises with Fed speakers & US data in focus. GBP/USD bounces from record low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2022 8:19 AM
Gold trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold rises with Fed speakers & US data in focus

After falling 1% yesterday, gold is on the rise today as treasury yields soared. The 2-year treasury yield jumped to 4.351%, its highest level in 15 years, while the 10-year rose to 3.83%

Fears over central banks aggressively raising interest rates have hurt demand for non-yielding Gold, which is set to decline 4% across September, its sixth straight month of declines. Yesterday the BoE warned that it would step in to hike rates further if needed, and ECB’s Lagarde also sang from the hawkish hymn sheet.

Today the precious metal is finding support from the pause in the US dollar rally. Attention will turn to another speech from ECB’s Lagarde and several Fed officials.

US durable goods are expected to decline. US consumer confidence is expected to rise to 14.3, up from 103.5. Improving consumer confidence could raise concerns about more Fed hikes and pull Gold lower.

Where next for the Gold price?

Gold trades below its multi-month falling trendline, its 20 & 50 sma. The price fell below support at 1655, dropping to a 2022 low of 1621. The price has ticked higher to current levels of 1637, bringing the RSI out of oversold territory.

Sellers will look for a move below 1621 to extend the bearish move towards 1600.

Buyers will look for a move back above 1655, ahead of 1680, the July 21 low, a rise above here could negate the near-term downtrend.

gold2709ci

 

GBP/USD bounces from record lows

The pound is on the rise, snapping a 6-day losing streak, thanks partly to the weaker USD.

The pound plunged to a record low in the previous session as investors continued digesting the Chancellor’s tax cuts, the largest in 50 years, and fretted at the prospect of borrowing to fund them.

Gilts and the pound got hammered. Today the pound is rising as investors take in comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who said that the central bank would step in if necessary. Kwarteng also said he would bring a plan to reduce debt in November.

These comments appear to be helping the pound for now. The markets are giving the sterling the benefit of the doubt, but GBP remains vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the USD rally pauses for breath after rising to a 20-year high on hawkish Fed bets.

Looking ahead, there is no high impacting UK data. US durable goods are expected to fall, and US consumer confidence is expected to rise, which could lift the USD.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has bounced from the record low of 1.0350. However, the RSI remains firmly in oversold territory, so there could be some more corrective gains to be had. The long lower wick on yesterday’s candle suggests there wasn’t much appetite to sell further at the lower levels.

Buyers will look for a move over 1.0930, yesterday’s high, to bring the 1.10 the psychological level into focus.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for a move below 1.0690, the daily low, to bring 1.0350 back into focus.

gbpusd2709ci

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Gold

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
May 10, 2024 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
May 10, 2024 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
May 10, 2024 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 10, 2024 11:30 AM
      gold_06
      Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 9, 2024 10:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.