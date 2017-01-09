Traders play politics with the pound as May steps in

The pound has dipped to its lowest level since October on Monday after Prime Minister May said on Sunday that we couldn’t keep bits of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2017 12:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound has dipped to its lowest level since October on Monday after Prime Minister May said on Sunday that we couldn’t keep bits of the EU, fuelling fears of Hard Brexit. On Monday she said that she doesn’t accept the terms ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ Brexit, and declined that her comments yesterday were a change of stance. This ‘backpedalling’ has done nothing to reverse the decline in the pound, which dropped to a low of 1.2125 before lunchtime, and instead makes it likely that further interviews with the Prime Minister will become even harder to score, due to her far from clear message about what Brexit will entail.

Traders flirtation with GBP was short lived…

Unsurprisingly, the pound is the worst performer in the G10 today, however, we would note that downside momentum was building up for the pound last week, as traders once again re-established short positions in GBP vs. USD, according to the latest CFTC data on speculative positioning. After some respite at the end of last year, the market increased short bets on sterling even before Theresa May gave her interview on Sunday, suggesting that until a clear plan is presented by the government, the market’s fear that Brexit will be a disaster for the UK.

This is important, if politics are everything for the pound, then we would expect to see further declines in the coming weeks, until we get some concrete detail about what the UK’s exit from the EU will actually look like. Thus, we could see back to the 7th Oct low at 1.1841, sooner than some had thought.  Conversely, we may not see a GBP bounce until well after Article 50 is triggered and the market feels comfortable about what the future for the UK looks like.

Pound bucks better economic data and higher yields …

Interestingly, the pound is bucking a recent run of better than expected economic data, including better than expected service and manufacturing PMI reports for December, which suggest that the UK economy has done remarkably well in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. It is also bucking the recovery in the UK-US yield spread, which had been as wide as -1.23% in late December, but recovered to -1.04% last week. Although economics and yields are a key driver of a currency, sometimes politics matters more, and that appears to be the case this time. Pound bulls better hope that May does in fact want a soft Brexit, otherwise the pound is likely to continue to get a hammering.

It could be worse for GBP…

The only currencies doing worse than the pound today are the South Korean won and the Turkish Lira. Turkey’s currency has been under particular pressure, and fell to a fresh record low on Monday after Moody’s, the credit-rating agency, warned about the adverse impact of higher security on the economy would pose a threat to the country’s banking sector. The fresh high in USDTRY is now 3.73, but it continues to jump higher this morning. While President Erdogan has said that there will be no one-off interest rate increases to try and reverse some of the losses in the lira, we think that this may still happen, particularly if we see further heavy losses of 1-2% per day in the coming days. A large interest rate rise of 10% plus could trigger a sharp reversal for the Lira, and a turnaround for USDTRY.

Futures trade suggests that the Dow may have to wait to hit 20K

While the FTSE 100 is the best performer in Europe today, mostly due to its inverse correlation with the pound, the futures market suggest that the US equity markets may open down later. We expect the Dow to reach 20,000 in the coming days, but it is a big level that will require a deep breath from the markets, especially since the Trump-fuelled rally is all based on expectations for future policy and not reality. As we mentioned on Sunday, there are some signs that the US equity market could be losing its nerve: the decline in the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Transportation Index, both lead indicators, are worth watching in the coming days as they suggest that a pullback is likely if, or when, we hit the bull’s-eye for the Dow Jones.

 

Related tags: Brexit GBP Economics Dow Jones Theresa May Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.