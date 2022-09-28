The yuan hits a 14-year low and sends USD/CNH above 7.2000

Another day, another big level gives way for global markets. And that has seen the yuan weaken to 7.2 against the US dollar, a level not seen since 2008.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 28, 2022 4:46 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20220928usdcnyCI

The PBOC (People’s Bank of China) continued to let the yuan slide and set their central parity rate -385 pips lower - to its weakest level since 2020. The central bank can control the direction volatility of the currency, which allows a daily fluctuation of +/-0.3% around the parity rate. This allowed USD/CNY to rise above 7.2 for the first time since 2008. However, they have less control over CNH (offshore yuan) which saw USD/CNH rise to just shy of 7.2500, which suggests speculators continue to believe the PBOC will let the currency slide.

 

We can see below that yield differentials between US and CN continues to support the higher USD/CNH. And that should not come as a surprise, given the divergent policies between the Fed and PBOC. But is should be noted that there is more to this than just USD/CNH, as it has global implications and can weigh on risk sentiment. The weaker yuan pressures China’s own trade partners to weaken their currencies. USD/SGD is also on a tare and reached its highest level since March 2020.

 

20220928correlations

 

The green chart shows that CNH/HKD is within a strong downtrend, and that is adding further selling pressure on an already suffering Hang Seng (HSI). In fact, the Hang Seng has fallen to its lowest level since October 2011 and shows the potential to fall further. Ultimately, a stronger USD/CNH is bad news for Asian equity markets and to a degree US markets – and it’s no coincidence that US futures turned lower once we saw the breakout on USD/CNH.

 

USD/CNH 4-hour chart:

20220928usdcnhH4ci

For bulls, USD/CNH is the trend that keeps on giving. It’s currently within its seventh consecutive bullish month and on track for its best month since 2005. We can see on the four-hour chat that it has reached the bullish triangle target (100% Fibonacci projection) and even used that area for support ahead of its next leg higher. It is now closer to 7.3 than it is 7.2, so bulls may want to see minor pullbacks to seek bullish setups, or somewhere along the trendline should a retracement become deeper than expected. Assuming it doesn’t just rise to 7.3 of course.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas CNH USD/CNH yuan

Latest market news

View more
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Yesterday 04:44 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
Yesterday 03:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX unchanged after hotter PPI & as GameStop soars
Yesterday 01:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 04:44 PM
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 11, 2024 06:00 PM
      Day trader looking at trading screens
      EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 9, 2024 03:54 PM
        Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 8, 2024 03:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.