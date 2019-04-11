The morning after

The morning after a long night in Brussels the FTSE is trading close to the flat line while the pound is marginally weaker against the dollar and the euro

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 11, 2019 7:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The morning after a long night in Brussels the FTSE is trading close to the flat line while the pound is marginally weaker against the dollar and the euro. After hours of debate over a dinner going cold in Brussels EU leaders granted the UK six more months to leave the bloc and to work out how it wants to do it.  

Although the new deadline invited a lot of bad trick or treat jokes as it falls on Halloween there was actually little cause for laughter. For businesses the extension will mean six more months of pain in which political uncertainty will continue to paralyse investment decisions. It also won’t be good news for the pound as the political limbo t continues to erode the economy.

The FTSE has inched lower with ex-dividend trading adding to the general weakness over Brexit. Insurers are leading the move lover, notably Standard Aberdeen which is trading down 5.4%.

One glimmer of light is the higher consumer inflation numbers from China indicating that the slowdown in the domestic economy may have been stemmed for the moment.

Brent slips from year’s high

With Brexit in the front line, news about the deteriorating situation in Libya is getting less attention but the escalating conflict in the oil-rich North African country is pushing prices to the highest level this year. This morning oil is trading down 0.54% from yesterday’s close of trading in New York but Brent crude is trading firmly above $71.30.
Related tags: Brent Euro Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.