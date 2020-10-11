Tesla Towards September High

Tesla (TSLA) will release Q3 results on October 21, with better than expected deliveries reported earlier this month...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2020 11:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesla (TSLA): Towards September High

Tesla (TSLA) will release Q3 results on October 21, with an adjusted EPS median forecast of $0.59, according to Bloomberg.

On October 2, Tesla reported better than expected Q3 deliveries, which rose 44% on year to 139,300 units (129,950 units estimated), surpassing its previous record of 112,000 units in Q4 2019. 

Investors would also keep an eye on whether the electric vehicle giant would maintain its full-year delivery target of 500,000 units, with 318,350 units achieved in the first nine months.

From a technical point of view, an upside breakout is expected for Tesla as shown on the daily chart. It has formed a bullish one-day reversal candlestick on September 24, when it reached a rising trend line drawn from June. The level at $385 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $462 and $503 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Nasdaq Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.