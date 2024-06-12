GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD unchanged as the UK economic recovery stalls. USD/JPY rises ahead of CPI data & FOMC.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:23 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD unchanged as the UK economic recovery stalls

  • UK GDP 0% MoM in April vs 0.4% in March
  • Weaker GDP supports a BoE rate cut in August
  • GBP/USD continues to trade within the 1.27- 1.28 range

GBP/USD is unchanged after data showed that the UK economy stalled in April with a GDP of just 0% compared to March, slowing from growth of 0.4% the previous month. However, this was better than the 0.1% contraction forecast.

The data suggests that the rebound from last year's recession could be losing momentum as high interest rates impede business and consumer growth. The UK economy remains fragile with signs of stagflation.

While this is bad news for Rishi Sunak as the election campaign ramps up, this print will have little bearing on the BoE. Going forward, weaker growth will likely lead to softer headline and service inflation, which could continue to pave the way for a rate cut in August.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is holding steady as investors look cautiously ahead to US inflation data and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today. Investors will be watching closely for clues over the timing of the first rate cut.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has risen from the 1.2687 low, retaking 1.27 and grinding towards 1.2750, but it remains in a range between 1.27 and 1.28. This looks unlikely to break out of range soon.

The long lower wicks on recent candles suggest little selling demand at the lower levels. Buyers will look to extend gains beyond 1.28 towards 1.2890, the 2024 high.

On the downside, a break below the 1.2690 – 1.27 zone could open the door to support at 1.2640 the 100 SMA.

gbp/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY rises ahead of CPI data & FOMC

  • US CPI is expected to be 3.4% YoY in May
  • FOMC could lower the dot plot
  • USD/JPY rises towards 157.70

USD/JPY is rising for a fourth straight day as investors prepare for inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today.

Expectations are for the CPI to hold steady at 3.4% YoY in May, in line with April; however, the monthly data is expected to show a 0.1% rise compared to a month earlier.

Meanwhile, core inflation is expected to rise to 0.3% MoM. A hot print before the FOMC meeting could create some volatility.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the 22-year high of 5.25 to 5.5%. As a result, attention will be on the statement, projections, and the dot plot, which could be revised lower to two rate cuts this year down from three. A downward revision to the dot plot combined with cautious commentary from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell regarding rate cuts could lift treasury yields and lend support to the US dollar.

The market is fully pricing in the first rate cut in December, having pushed this back from November after Friday's stronger than expected non-farm payroll.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY rebounded off the 50 SMA and has been grinding higher towards 157.70, the late May high.

Buyers will look to push above this level to bring 158.00, the May high, into play ahead of 160.00

On the downside, support can be seen at 155.30, the 50 SMA. Below here, 153.60, the mid-May low comes into focus.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD USD/JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
Today 05:37 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Analysis: Positive Breakouts, Are They Sustainable?
Yesterday 01:19 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed's 2-day FOMC meeting begins
Yesterday 01:16 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:04 AM
    germany_09
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 10, 2024 09:41 AM
      EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 6, 2024 08:37 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 5, 2024 08:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.