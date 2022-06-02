Swiss CPI strong; Is the SNB ready to act?

The CPI reading for Switzerland in April was 2.9% YoY, its highest level since September 2008!

June 2, 2022 7:53 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

Switzerland’s CPI reading for May was 2.9% YoY vs 2.6% YoY expected and 2.5% YoY in April. This was the highest reading since September 2008.  The main reason for the larger than expected increase was rising prices in both housing and energy.  At the last SNB meeting, held on March 24th, the central bank held interest rates at the ultra-low level of -0.75 in order to counter the upward pressure of the franc.  They also raised its 2022 inflation forecast from 1% at its December meeting to 2.1%, and to 0.9% for 2023 and 2024.  The next SNB meeting is on June 16th. Expectations are for the SNB to leave rates unchanged, despite rising inflation.  Will the central bank surprise markets and raise rates to -0.50?  At the very least, will it revise its inflation forecast higher once again?

What is inflation?

A few days after the March SNB meeting, USD/CHF made a near-term bottom at 0.9195 on March 31st.  The pair then teamed up with the US Dollar Index, and by mid-April, the 2 assets were highly correlated, with a correlation coefficient above +0.80. A correlation coefficient reading of +1.00 is considered a perfect correlation and the two assets move in the same direction 100% of the time.  The current correlation coefficient of +0.97 is pretty close!  Between March 31st and May 16th, USD/CHF moved from 0.9195 to a near-term high of 1.0064, its highest level since May 2019.  The pair has since pulled back and is trading near the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.9590.  In addition, the pair is holding above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 31st low to the May 16th high, at 0.9527.

20220602 usdchf daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CHF now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CHF seems to have paused on its move lower just as the RSI began to diverge with price in oversold territory.  First support is at the low from May 27th at 0.9549 and then the previously mentioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9527.  If price breaks below, the long-term horizontal support dating to July 2020 crosses at 0.9460. However, if the support holds, the first level for resistance is the high from Wednesday at 0.9658, then the horizontal resistance at 0.9697.  If price breaks above, the next resistance level is the highs from May 20th at 0.9772.

20220602 usdchf 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The CPI reading for Switzerland in April was 2.9% YoY, its highest level since September 2008!  Will this be enough to persuade the SNB to finally lift rates from -0.75?  With a correlation coefficient of +0.97 on the daily timeframe between the DXY and USD/CHF, it may not matter. The next direction for USD/CHF may depend on the direction of the US Dollar. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD CHF SNB

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.