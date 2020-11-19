Strong Australia Employment but Aussie Moves Lower AUDUSD AUDNZD

Although Aussie moved lower today, bulls may be looking to enter at key levels.

November 19, 2020 2:08 PM

Strong Australia Employment, but Aussie Moves Lower: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

Australia reported the jobs employment data earlier and crushed expectations after Victoria was released from lockdown.  For October, Australia added 178,800 jobs to its economy vs -30,000 job expected. However, the Australian Dollar moved lower afterwards vs most major currencies. With RBA minutes noting that the RBA was considering targeting 10-year bonds rather than the 3-year bonds for QE, do traders think more stimulus is ahead for Australia? Or could this have been a “Buy the rumor, Sell the fact”. Regardless of the reason, the Aussie is lower.

AUD/USD

On a daily timeframe, AUD/USD put in a near-term low on October 2nd near .6991 before breaking above a downward sloping trendline dating back to the highs of September 1st.  The pair has retraced to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of September 1st to the lows of November 2nd near .7321, but has moved lower for the last 3 days (including today).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With that being said, the move lower on a 60-minute chart shows that the pair pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of November 13th  to the highs of November 17th and stalled.  Buyers will be looking to enter the market near the day’s lows near .7255, horizontal support near .7243 and the November 13th lows of .7220.  A target for this move could be considered the highs of November 9th and 14th near .7340.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/NZD

Although the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar are very much related, the AUD/NZD fell as well today (most likely US Dollar related as the Kiwi pulled back as well).  However, on a daily timeframe, bulls may be looking at this as a buying opportunity.  The pair has fallen to trendline support, as well as the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 18th to the highs of August 18th.  In addition, the RSI continues to diverge with price indicating a reversal is possible soon. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

A closer look at a 60-minute timeframe shows price nearing the previously mentioned 50% retracement level at 1.0520.  Notice on short-term chart  how price has put in 3 lower lows while the RSI has made 3 higher lows.  This is known as a “3-driver” and increases the chances of a short-term change in trend.  Buyers will look to buy near current levels and targets recent resistance near 1.0565, then horizontal resistance near 1.0625.  However, if price breaks below 1.0500, then next support isn’t until near 1.0315.  Traders should make sure to use tight stops if they want to be long!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although Aussie moved lower today, bulls may be looking to enter at key levels.


Related tags: AUD Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.