SP Mixed Despite Record High Chicago Fed Reading

S&P 500 is mixed despite Chicago Fed National Activity Index reaching record high. The May Chicago Fed jumped from its lowest to its highest level while a negative number was still expected.

Financial Analyst
June 22, 2020 4:37 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Related tags: SPX 500 Indices

