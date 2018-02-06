Selloff stabilising in Europe after Dows record losses

European bourses have dropped sharply on the open, as casualties from the selloff in equities mount up. Taking the lead from the US, where the Dow Jones recorded the biggest point fall in a single trading session of 1,175 points of 4.6% overnight, the FTSE and the DAX opened over 2.5% lower, although are quickly paring losses.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 6, 2018 5:04 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses have dropped sharply on the open, as casualties from the selloff in equities mount up. Taking the lead from the US, where the Dow Jones recorded the biggest point fall in a single trading session of 1,175 points of 4.6% overnight, the FTSE and the DAX opened over 2.5% lower, although are quickly paring losses. 

Whilst there was no single event which prompted Monday’s sell off, fears over rising interest rates dampening economic growth and the fact that the market is long due a correction, have been weighing on sentiment. The first signs falling confidence and investors have been surprisingly quick to sell out and book profits from the phenomenal rally over the past few months. 

The last two sessions have seen the Dow wipe out 8.5%, all of the gains from January. Corrections are considered a healthy part of market dynamics; however, the size of this correction and the speed of the selloff have certainly served as a cautionary reminder to investors that the market doesn’t just go up in a straight line, which is pretty much what it has been doing in this latest stage of the bull market. 

Selloff stabilising 

Moving through the morning and the bloodbath appears to be stabilising, with indices across Europe showing signs of trying to move higher. US futures are in fact pointing to a mixed start in the US this afternoon, with the Dow Jones and the S&P still clearly in negative territory, although the Nasdaq in pushing back into positive ground. 

Traders are not panicking, the speed of the selloff implies that it won’t be able to hold out for an extended period of time. Whilst few have proved willing to catch a falling knife, on confirmed signs of a turnaround, investors could start to see this an epic buying opportunity; fundamentals are still strong. 

GBP/USD remains sub $1.40 

Despite the weaker dollar, GPB/USD has not been able to move back above $1.40. A triple whammy of weak pmi data and Brexit concerns mean any advance in the pound has been tentative. 

With no high impacting data on the UK economic calendar today, investors will turn their attention to the US for the trade balance and JOLTS jobs openings. Bitcoin below $6000 Equities haven’t been the only assets to plummet in recent sessions. Bitcoin continued to tumble on Tuesday, briefly breaking below $6000, its lowest level since mid-November. 

Bitcoin has now lost over 50% of its value so far this year, with the latest bout of selling coming amid increased concerns over increased regulation, hackers and potentially price manipulation. The bubble here seems to have burst, the question now is how low will it go?

Related tags: UK 100 USD Forex Bitcoin USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.