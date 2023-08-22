FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?

The FTSE 100 is hoping to end its longest losing streak since mid-2019 today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 22, 2023 9:31 AM
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 has fallen for seven consecutive sessions, marking its longest losing streak since mid-2019. The index is trying to end that rout today.

RS Group is the biggest gainer this morning, up over 3% at 726.80p after being upgraded to Outperform by BNPP Exane, which signalled there is significant upside potential with its target price of 965p.

Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore are all up over 1% today, with Asian markets having found some support on hopes that the Chinese government is making more significant interventions to revive the economy.

That is allowing them to shrug off results out from Australian giant BHP Group, which posted a sharper drop in earnings than anticipated in the recently-ended financial year as commodity prices weakened, resulting in its dividend being cut by more than half. CEO Mike Henry said the situation in China, a major buyer of commodities, was “a bit uncertain” and admitted that the government’s efforts to stimulate the economy was “not translating as effectively into changes on the ground as certainly we were anticipating” while speaking on Bloomberg TV.

 

FTSE 100 analysis: Winners and losers

Below is a table outlining the biggest movers in the FTSE 100 in early trade today:

Winners

%

Losers

%

RS Group

3.4%

Pershing Square

-0.5%

Anglo American

1.7%

AB Foods

-0.4%

Fresnillo

1.7%

Unilever

-0.4%

CRH

1.7%

F&C Investment Trust

-0.4%

Glencore

1.5%

BP

-0.3%

Rolls Royce

1.5%

Phoenix Group

-0.3%

Antofagasta

1.5%

Haleon

-0.3%

Kingfisher

1.5%

Rentokil

-0.3%

Centrica

1.4%

Ocado

-0.2%

Endeavour Mining

1.3%

Shell

-0.2%

 

FTSE 100 outlook: Where next?

The FTSE 100 has been setting a series of lower-highs since peaking in February, but has found a reliable support at 7,257 to 7,206. Buyers have returned to the market the last eight times it has reached this level and that is proving true again today. The fact the RSI also slipped into oversold territory at this level in March, July and this week also reinforces the idea that this is as low as sellers can push the index for now.

We have seen the index rally every time it has rebound from these levels over the past eight months, although it is no longer able to set higher-highs as the falling trendline that can be traced back to February continues to provide resistance. This signals that sellers are returning to the market earlier and buyers are losing steam early each time. We could see the index return back to the trendline if this pattern continues. The pinbar we saw yesterday showed buyers experienced a strong rejection when they tried to push the price higher, so it will be interesting to see if they can make more progress today or whether sellers will keep the upper hand.

On the downside, a close below 7,257 would mark a new lower-low. Any slip below 7,200 could signal the start of a sharper reversal.

Will the FTSE 100 be able to snap its worst losing streak since mid-2019 today?    

How to trade the FTSE 100

You can trade the FTSE 100 with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘UK 100’ you want in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: FTSE 100 UK 100 Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      Research
      FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.