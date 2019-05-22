﻿

Renewed Brexit Fears Weigh On GBPUSD

Questions over Theresa May’s future and her replacement are weighing on the pound. GBP/USD is down at fresh 4 ½ month lows. The negative trend could stay intact as investors turn their attention towards the European parliamentary elections.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 22, 2019 4:07 AM
