Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:21 AM
japan_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 has pulled back from multi-decade highs today
  • Other cyclical assets are struggling across the Asia region
  • Geopolitical headlines and higher bond yields may be contributing to the weakness

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

Whether generated by fresh geopolitical headlines involving Iran or doubts about the scale of rate cuts priced in across developed markets, cyclical assets are struggling, including the Nikkei. The US bond curve has sold off upon the resumption of trade, seeing yields on 2, 10 and 30-year debt lift around 6bps, recouping some of the losses from Friday following the weak US PPI report for December. The move comes ahead of a key speech from influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a known policy hawk up until recently.

Domestically, there was also an upside surprise for Japanese corporate goods price inflation last month which held steady against expectations for a decline of 0.3%, providing the BOJ a minor victory in its attempts to begin normalising monetary policy.

Nikkei's upside momentum stalls 

The Nikkei 225 is on track to record its two bearish candles on the four-hourly chart for the first time in over a week. With the uptrend in RSI broken and MACD crossing over from above, momentum appears to be building to the downside near-term.

While the price did a bit of work in between, 35400 and 35000 are downside targets for those considering shorts. Below, there’s really nothing until you get back to 34000, other than minor uptrend support dating back to the lows set earlier in the year. Above, the high of 35800 last week may act as resistance, allowing a stop to be placed above for protection.

nikkei 225 jan 16

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:22 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
Yesterday 04:51 PM
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_05
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
By:
David Scutt
October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 12, 2023 03:09 AM
      Uptrend
      S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 01:48 AM
        japan_03
        Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 4, 2023 12:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.