RBNZ come out swinging with their most aggressive hike in 22 years

In true RBNZ style, the central bank came out swinging with a punchy 50 bps hike to tame inflation (and inflation expectations).

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 13, 2022 4:08 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of today’s RBNZ statement:

  • Increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent
  • Appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions
  • High level of geopolitical tension and related economic sanctions on Russia
  • Underlying strength remains in the economy in New Zealand
  • RBNZ to remain focused on ensuring high inflation does not become embedded into longer-term inflation expectations
20220413rbnzhike

Heading into today’s meeting it was widely debated as to whether the RBNZ would hike by 25 or 50 bps points, given they had themselves described the choice as “finely balanced”. Well, today they hike by 50 bps for the first time in 22 years (to the month) which is in itself a signal that inflation is indeed getting too hot handle, despite concerns from geopolitical tensions and the latest round of COVID-19.

Today’s hike is to soothe fears of higher for longer inflation, as it was aimed at lowering inflation expectations. And by keeping the door open for more hikes and as soon as their next meeting, this meeting was about as hawkish as it could have been without just going for a 75-bps hike today.

NZD trades broadly higher following RBNZ meeting

The fact that NZD prices rallied after the meeting tells us that the 50-bps hike was not priced in. And as it was coupled with a hawkish statement then it potentially leaves room for further gains in later sessions.

NZD traded broadly higher against its peers with NZD/JPY leading the way, as the Kiwi took full advantage of an uber-dovish BOJ. NZD/USD is holding above trend support on the daily chart having printed a bullish outside candle yesterday. Whilst this hints at a swing low around 0.6800, the pair is now trapped between the 50 and 200-day eMA’s. Furthermore, it has handed back around a third of today’s gains and its high has met resistance at 0.6900 and near the 200-day eMA.

20220413nzdusdCI

Whilst NZ now has a 100-bps yield differential over the Fed, that is likely to be reduced back to 50 bps at next month’s FOMC meeting. And as NZD/USD has handed back most of today’s gains already it appears markets are placing a greater emphasis on reduced differential in future. Either way, we need to see either daily close above 0.69 or below 0.68 before we become confident its next directional move is underway.

A close above 0.6900 brings 0.7000 into focus for bulls, whilst a daily close beneath 0.6800 invalidates trend support and strong suggests a lower high has been seen.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: RBNZ rate hike Central Bank Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Yesterday 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

NZD/USD: New Zealand exits recession as the Kiwi contemplates upside
By:
David Scutt
June 19, 2024 11:17 PM
    recession_03
    Potential RBNZ dovish pivot no guarantee to deliver NZD/USD weakness
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 17, 2024 02:33 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      NZD/USD: RBNZ delivers hawkish surprise, Kiwi gains capped by amplified economic risks
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 22, 2024 03:51 AM
        RBNZ preview: Timeline for taming inflation key for New Zealand dollar reaction
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 21, 2024 04:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.